World Cup Round of 32 continues with Brazil, Germany and Netherlands in action as Canada celebrates history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage continues on Monday with three more round of 32 ties, as Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands bid to join Canada in the last 16 of the tournament.

Five-time champions Brazil face an improving Japan, Germany take on Paraguay as they look to go beyond the group stage for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2014, while the Netherlands meet Morocco in the day’s final match.

Away from the action, Canada are celebrating a historic first World Cup knockout victory, Iran are reflecting on a heartbreaking elimination after a late VAR decision, and South Korea are searching for a new coach following Hong Myung-bo’s resignation.

Here is what we know:

What is Monday’s schedule?

Brazil vs Japan: (12 noon/17:00 GMT) at Houston Stadium, Texas, in the US

(12 noon/17:00 GMT) at Houston Stadium, Texas, in the US Germany vs Paraguay: (4:30pm/20:30 GMT) at Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, in the US

(4:30pm/20:30 GMT) at Boston Stadium, Massachusetts, in the US Netherlands vs Morocco: (7pm/01:00 GMT on Tuesday) at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico

What is the prediction for Brazil vs Japan?

Brazil have dominated this fixture over the years, winning 11 of their 14 previous meetings with Japan and losing only once.

Their only World Cup encounter came 20 years ago, when Brazil cruised to a 4-1 victory. But Japan head into this tie with confidence after ending Brazil’s long unbeaten run in the fixture with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win in Tokyo last October, overturning a two-goal deficit.

The Opta supercomputer makes Brazil the favourites to reach the next round.

Brazil won 57.3 percent of the 25,000 pre-match simulations, while Japan were victorious in 19.7 percent. The remaining 23.0 percent of simulations ended level after 90 minutes, meaning the tie would be decided in extra time or a penalty shootout.

What is the prediction for Germany vs Paraguay?

Germany and Paraguay meet in the knockout stage having faced each other only twice before.

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Their only previous World Cup meeting came in a last-16 contest in 2002. The teams also drew 3-3 in an entertaining international friendly in 2013.

The Opta supercomputer makes Germany the clear favourites to progress.

Germany are given a 54.7 percent chance of winning inside 90 minutes, while Paraguay’s chances stand at 23.1 percent. The remaining 22.3 percent of simulations ended level after normal time, sending the tie to extra time and possibly penalties.

Looking beyond this match, Germany have a 78.6 percent chance of reaching the round of 16 and a 4.4 percent probability of winning the World Cup.

What is the prediction for Netherlands vs Morocco?

The Netherlands and Morocco meet at the World Cup for only the second time.

Their previous tournament encounter came in the 1994 group stage, when the Dutch claimed a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Dennis Bergkamp and Bryan Roy.

Historically, the Netherlands have enjoyed a strong record against African opposition at the World Cup. They are unbeaten in six such matches, scoring at least twice in each of their victories. Tuesday’s tie, however, will be their first knockout match against an African nation.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrive in a confident mood after beating Scotland and are aiming for back-to-back World Cup wins over European opponents for the first time.

The Opta supercomputer gives the Netherlands the edge.

Ronald Koeman’s side won 47.6 percent of the 25,000 pre-match simulations, while Morocco progressed in 25.0 percent. The remaining 27.4 percent of simulations were level after 90 minutes, sending the match to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

What else is happening?

Canada make history with first World Cup knockout win

Canada reached the men’s World Cup last 16 for the first time after a dramatic stoppage-time victory over South Africa, marking the nation’s first knockout win at the tournament.

Stephen Eustaquio’s late goal sparked jubilant celebrations among the co-hosts, with head coach Jesse Marsch telling his players they had become “Canadian heroes” and inspired the next generation of footballers.

The celebrations were made even more emotional by the presence of midfielder Ismael Kone, who suffered a tournament-ending broken leg earlier in the competition but joined his teammates on crutches to celebrate a landmark moment in Canadian football history.

Iran’s World Cup exit leaves fans divided after dramatic finish

Iran’s World Cup campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after Team Melli missed out on the knockout stage by the narrowest of margins.

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The dramatic elimination sparked emotional reactions across Iran. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei described the team’s misfortune as extraordinary after Iran became the first side at the tournament to have three goals ruled out by VAR.

State television commentators also questioned the circumstances of the final qualification results, while Austria coach Ralf Rangnick dismissed suggestions of collusion, saying only “someone completely mad” could believe the match had been fixed.

South Korea coach resigns after World Cup exit

South Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo has resigned following his side’s group-stage elimination from the World Cup, after coming under heavy criticism from President Lee Jae-myung.

The disappointing campaign prompted President Lee to order a full review of the national team programme, describing the result as “deeply bewildering” and questioning both the team’s structure and Hong’s appointment.

“Once again, it has been proven that personnel decisions determine everything,” Lee said. “If loyalty and factionalism are valued over competence and an incapable person is appointed as a leader, the outcome is as predictable as fire.”