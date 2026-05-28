World Cup delegation compliant with US Ebola protocols, DR Congo says

‘The Leopards are ready, they are safe, and the ​US will embrace ⁠this team,’ DRC’s ambassador to the US says.

The Democratic Republic of ‌the Congo’s (DRC) football federation and FIFA have confirmed that its World Cup ⁠delegation is compliant ⁠with United States protocols related to the Ebola outbreak, clearing the way for the team to compete in the tournament.

Congolese authorities said on Wednesday their ‌federation (FECOFA) had held talks with FIFA this week and that the delegation was now fully compliant with health and safety protocols, including cancelling a training camp in Kinshasa and relocating preparations abroad.

“I applaud FECOFA and FIFA for moving swiftly and decisively to make this responsible, reasonable determination,” DRC Ambassador to the US Yvette Kapinga Ngandu said in a statement.

“The Leopards are ready, they are safe, and ⁠I have no doubt that the United States will embrace ⁠this team.”

A team official had said on Saturday ⁠that preparations would continue as planned despite a US requirement for individuals to complete a 21-day isolation period before entering the country.

The US is cohosting the June 11 ⁠to July 19 World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

The World Health Organization last week warned of a “very high” risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola spreading nationally in the DRC, with more than 1,000 suspected cases and 246 suspected deaths reported so far.

Most members of the squad are based in Europe, reducing the risk of direct exposure, while staff members who departed Kinshasa earlier this month will complete at least 21 days ⁠in Europe before travelling for the World Cup in line with US health guidelines.

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“The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has ⁠done everything in its power to ensure they arrive in ⁠the United States prepared, protected, and ready to compete,” Sports Minister Didier Budimbu said.

Officials also raised concerns about fans who secured World Cup tickets but have been unable to obtain US visas due to administrative restrictions, ‌adding that discussions were under way with FIFA over possible refunds.

The Congolese team, appearing in their first World Cup in 52 years, are set to be based in Houston, Texas. ‌They ‌open their Group K campaign against Portugal on June 17, before facing Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27.