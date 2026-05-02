Arsenal ease past Fulham to pull six points clear of Manchester City

Viktor Gyokeres scores twice in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham to boast hopes of ending 22-year title wait.

Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka starred in Arsenal’s 3-0 win against Fulham on Saturday as the Premier League leaders moved a step closer to their first title in 22 years.

Mikel Arteta’s side demolished woeful Fulham with a three-goal first-half blitz at the Emirates Stadium.

Gyokeres put Arsenal ahead, and the Sweden striker netted again on the stroke of half-time after Saka had doubled their lead.

The Gunners’ second successive league victory lifted them six points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have two games in hand, with the first of those at Everton on Monday, but Arsenal’s dominant display has left City with no margin for error in a gripping title race.

City can draw level on points with Arsenal if they win their games in hand, but goal difference will be the deciding factor if both teams keep taking maximum points.

Arsenal, with three matches left, have a +41 goal difference, while City are on +37 with five to play.

So often criticised for winning ugly this season, the Gunners finally produced the kind of flowing football that is the hallmark of potential champions.

Crucially, Saka was back in the starting line-up for the first time since March 22 after returning from an Achilles injury.

The England winger, who made two substitute appearances over the last week, is back just in the nick of time and his sublime display showed what Arsenal missed after losing three times in his five-game absence.

Arsenal have been far from convincing in recent weeks, blowing a substantial lead at the top after damaging defeats against City and Bournemouth.

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A tense 1-0 win against Newcastle last weekend hardly suggested they had conquered their anxiety, prompting Arteta to urge his players to manage their emotions in the nerve-shredding title race.

For a few days at least they can relax, with the spotlight now on City’s trip to Everton.

– Relentless Arsenal –

Arsenal will turn their attention to their bid to win the Champions League for the first time, with the semi-final against Atletico Madrid level at 1-1 ahead of Tuesday’s second leg in north London.

The Gunners have never lost a home league game against Fulham in 33 meetings, and it was apparent by the interval that the run would remain unblemished.

Arteta opted to start left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield for the first time in place of Martin Zubimendi.

The gamble paid off handsomely as Arsenal dominated from the start and took the lead in the ninth minute.

Swerving past Raul Jimenez with such speed and grace that the Fulham striker ended in a heap on the turf, Saka whipped a superb low cross into the six-yard box, and Gyokeres applied the finishing touch with a tap-in.

Arsenal hounded Fulham into submission with their relentless pressing, and even keeper David Raya joined in, sprinting out of his area to tackle Jimenez on the half-way line.

Arsenal had a vice-like grip, and Saka struck in the 40th minute.

Gyokeres was the provider, astutely holding the ball up until Saka’s run took him into the Fulham area.

Picked out by Gyokeres’ pass, Saka cleverly shifted his body to fool Bernd Leno with a clinical low finish that whistled past him from 12 yards.

Arsenal had no intention of settling for that, and Gyokeres struck again in first half stoppage-time.

He rose high above the Fulham defence to cap a blistering break with a towering header from Leandro Trossard’s cross for his 21st goal in all competitions this season.

The Gunners lost some of their rhythm after Arteta replaced Saka at the break to preserve him for the Atletico clash.

Gyokeres shot straight at Leno from 10 yards, and Calafiori’s deflected header hit the bar but Arsenal’s title charge is gathering pace.