UFC 327: Ulberg wins light-heavyweight belt with knockout in front of Trump

The dawn of a new ‌era at light heavyweight commenced in Miami in the ⁠main event of ⁠UFC 327, which saw Carlos Ulberg win the vacant Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight title over former champion Jiri Prochazka.

With United States President Donald Trump sitting cageside on Saturday, Ulberg delivered a perfect left hook to Prochazka’s chin and won the undisputed belt with a knockout at the 3:45 mark of the first round.

Ulberg (14-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) finished Prochazka (32-6-1 MMA, 6-3 UFC) after nearly losing the fight due to a knee injury, catching Prochazka coming in with a left hook, followed by strikes, to win the ⁠title.

“I blew out my knee, but I never counted myself out,” Ulberg said. “I knew all I needed was that one shot, and I ended up getting it. So I knew that Jiri was hesitant to come forward. And as soon as I landed my left hand, he’s going.

“It’s about getting those moments.”

Ulberg has won 10 in a row, whereas Prochazka has fallen to 1-3 in UFC title fights since June 2022. Two of those losses were to Alex Pereira (13-3).

Ulberg (15-1-0) appeared to tweak something early in the first round when he planted his foot and his right knee buckled awkwardly. Prochazka (32-6-1) immediately went to work on Ulberg’s left leg, repeatedly landing kicks with hopes of taking both legs away, rather than attacking aggressively to end it.

“I felt sorry [for] him, and this is one of the biggest lessons in my life,” Prochazka said. “That fight was won, I had it, it was in my hands. I saw his injury, and … I will be back. Life is about that, learn and be better.”

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The matchup was made after former champion Alex Pereira vacated the belt to move up and challenge for the interim heavyweight crown at UFC Freedom 250 at the White House on June 14, on what will be Trump’s 80th birthday.

Earlier, on his way to the arena, Trump’s Truth Social account posted an advertisement for the event.

Trump entered the Kaseya Center accompanied by UFC president Dana White and several members of the Trump family.

As a Kid Rock song blasted from the speakers, Trump walked to his seat, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio was waiting. Also nearby was Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India.

Earlier, Paulo Costa rallied in the third round to ‌halt Azamat Murzakanov’s undefeated record. Costa (16-4) has won his last two fights, as he used to fight primarily at middleweight. Murzakanov (16-1) had won five of his first seven fights in the UFC by KO/TKO dating back to 2022.

In the co-main event, Azamat Murzakanov (17-0-0) used a right roundhouse to the head to drop Paulo Costa (15-5-0) and end the bout at the 1:23 mark of the third round.

Murzakanov stepped onto the apron of the Octagon after his victory to shake Trump’s hand, and the president praised him. Murzakanov acknowledged Trump during his post-fight interview with Rogan.

Josh Hokit (9-0-0) and Curtis Blaydes (19-6-0) battered each other in the slugfest of the night, with Trump excitedly watching the heavyweights as fans chanted “This is awesome!” while the fighters bloodied each other’s faces. Hokit won by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Lewis vs Hokit added to White House fight card

White took to social media after Hokit’s win to reveal that a matchup between Hokit and Derrick Lewis had been added to UFC Freedom 250. According to White’s video, Trump asked why Lewis was not on the White House card.

The UFC chief said he called Lewis and offered him a fight, and when Rogan jokingly asked during the broadcast if there was room for Hokit on the card, the match came together.

“President Trump built half of that fight, Rogan built the other half,” White said in the video. “Both guys have agreed and accepted the fight.”