Two goals from Desire Doue and one from Marcus Thuram seal the win for France, who saw Mbappe come off the bench.

France showcased their ⁠attacking ⁠firepower and strength in depth with a 3-1 friendly win ⁠over Colombia, in their final outing before ⁠coach Didier Deschamps names his World Cup squad.

Desire Doue struck twice as a much-changed Les Bleus recorded their second triumph in the United States on Sunday, with regular captain Kylian Mbappe limited to a late substitute appearance.

Didier Deschamps changed his entire starting lineup for the game played at the home of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, the last outing before he names his World Cup squad in May.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Doue gave France the lead after 30 minutes when his low drive from the edge of the box was accidentally diverted in by Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz.

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram headed in a cross from Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche just before half-time to double France’s advantage.

Thuram teed up Doue for his second of the match on 56 minutes, with Jaminton Campaz crashing a shot in off the post to pull a goal back for Colombia moments before the introduction of Mbappe.

The Real Madrid star netted in the win over Brazil on Thursday to move within one goal of equalling France’s all-time scoring record, but he was rested for much of the afternoon against Colombia after recently returning from three weeks out with a knee injury.

Mbappe remains on 56 goals after making his 96th appearance for his country, leaving him just one goal away from equalling the France record of 57 goals held by the recently retired Olivier Giroud.

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Jaminton ⁠Campaz pulled one back for Colombia, who were quickly overwhelmed despite a decent start.

Sometimes ⁠criticised for favouring cold calculation over ⁠flair, France, over the ⁠course of two warm-up matches, combined style with efficiency and head towards the ‌June 11-July 19 World Cup with growing certainty ahead of Deschamps’ ‌final ‌tournament in charge.