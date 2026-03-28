Diop debut for Morocco adds latest twist in Senegal post-AFCON dispute

⁠Amid the controversy over ⁠Senegal being stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title and Morocco being declared winners, the international debut of Issa Diop proved something of an irony ⁠as well as a public relations coup.

The Fulham defender was born in France and played for the country at the Under-21 level, but on Thursday had his application to switch nationality to Morocco approved by the ⁠world football governing body, FIFA, and was immediately drafted into the starting lineup for Friday night’s 1-1 draw against Ecuador in Madrid.

Diop, whose father is Senegalese and mother from Morocco, had previously rejected overtures from both countries to play for them while holding out hope he might represent France.

The 29-year-old said several times ‌he wanted to play for Les Bleus, but with no call-up from France coach, Didier Deschamps, he has now taken up the opportunity to possibly play at the World Cup for Morocco.

“I was very happy to play in a team with a lot of good players, and I think I’ve made a good choice,” Diop said after Friday’s match.

Diop had talks with Morocco’s new coach, Mohamed Ouahbi, and Moroccan Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa.

“They explained their vision to me, and I ⁠was taken in with open arms by a cheerful group of players ⁠with a great atmosphere in the camp,” he said.

The North Africans have a track record of assiduously courting players with links to the country who they believe can improve their national team, but this is the first tug-of-war over player loyalty ⁠with another African country they have won.

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Senegal also draw heavily on their diaspora in France, and the 28-man squad which won the Cup of Nations ⁠in Morocco in January featured 12 French-born players. Senegal this ⁠week formally contested the decision of the Confederation of African Football’s Appeal Board to take the title away from them. They were ruled to have forfeited the final in Rabat on January 18 because they walked off the pitch in protest at ‌a potentially decisive penalty awarded to Morocco, but have now referred the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The posturing between the two countries continued on Friday when Senegal held a news ‌conference, ‌before Saturday’s friendly against Peru, in front of a banner that read “Champions of Africa”.

They are expected to display the Cup of Nations trophy to supporters before the match at the Stade de France.