Kvaratskhelia out for months with a torn ACL in his right knee, while Dembele and Marquinhos suffer thigh muscle tears.

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Paris Saint-Germain have been handed a triple injury setback after their stunning Champions League win over Barcelona, with star players Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos forced out of action in the coming weeks.

Kvaratskhelia sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee, making him unavailable for months, while forward Dembele and captain Marquinhos sustained thigh muscle injuries during the match on Tuesday.

“Having suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to undergo surgery in the coming days,” PSG said in a statement.

Kvaratskhelia landed awkwardly after sprinting back to make a tackle on Xavi Espart early in the second half and looked in severe pain as he clutched his knee.

Last year’s Ballon d’Or winner Dembele (left thigh) and Marquinhos (right thigh) are both set to miss several weeks.

Dembele pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh following a run down the left in the 19th minute of the game.

Kvaratskhelia and 32-year-old Marquinhos were replaced on the hour mark at the Parc des Princes, where two-time defending champions PSG won 4-2 for a third straight win in the competition.

PSG coach Luis Enrique used Dembele sparingly in the French league last season and has already rested him twice in Ligue 1 this campaign.

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The France star, who scored six goals at the World Cup, struggled with injuries last season and had been beset by leg muscle injuries at his previous club Barcelona.

The 2024-25 campaign, which led to him winning the men’s Ballon d’Or, saw Dembele playing 50 games overall in a season for the first time in his career.

Kvaratskhelia injured his right ankle last season.

PSG host Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with both sides level on points at the top of the standings.