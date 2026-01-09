The tournaments top-performing teams meet in a mouthwatering quarterfinal at the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Who: Algeria vs Nigeria

What: CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Where: Marrakech Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco

When: Saturday at 5pm (16:00 GMT)

When: Saturday at 5pm (16:00 GMT)

A test of a formidable defence against a lethal attack will be on display when Algeria take on Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations’ (AFCON) most eagerly-awaited quarterfinal in Marrakesh on Saturday.

Algeria have produced a near-flawless defensive display at AFCON 2025, conceding just once in four matches. But their resolute backline now faces a stern challenge against a sharp-shooting Nigerian side that has scored a tournament-high 12 goals.

The deadly duo of Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen coming up against the reliable Luca Zidane promises a fascinating showdown.

But can the Nigerian attackers put their on-field issues from the previous match behind them and challenge the Algerian defence?

Here’s everything you need to know about Algeria vs Nigeria:

What was the feud between Osimhen and Lookman?

In the 63rd minute of the match against Mozambique, while Nigeria were 3-0 up, Osimhen appeared unhappy with Lookman’s decision to take on defenders himself rather than pass the ball to him during an attacking move.

Osimhen squared up to Lookman and gestured angrily in his direction, prompting captain Wilfried Ndidi to step in and break the fight. His intervention proved ineffective, however, as Mozambique defender Reinildo eventually shoved Osimhen away amid the confrontation.

The incident seemed to affect Osimhen’s interest thereafter, as he became increasingly disengaged from Nigeria’s play and soon signalled to the bench to be substituted. Head coach Eric Chelle obliged, introducing Moses Simon in his place.

The drama continued at the final whistle when Osimhen headed straight down the tunnel, while the rest of the Nigerian squad remained on the pitch in a post-match huddle.

Talking to reporters after the match, Lookman said: “There’s no issue. It’s just football. Always football. He is my brother.”

Coach Chelle refused to go deep into the issue, saying, “What happened on the pitch will stay in the group.”

How did Algeria reach the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals?

Algeria advanced to the knockouts with three wins out of three – against Sudan, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea.

In the round of 16, they beat DR Congo 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a spectacular strike from substitute Adil Boulbina.

How did Nigeria reach the quarterfinals?

Nigeria stormed into the knockouts with a 100 per cent record as well, beating Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda in Group C.

They began their knockout campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Mozambique.

Who will the winner face in the semifinals?

The winner of the Algeria vs Nigeria match will face the winner of Cameroon vs Morocco.

That semifinal will be held on January 14 in Rabat.

Who are Algeria’s best players?

Winger Riyad Mahrez, widely remembered as a vital member of Leicester City’s iconic Premier League-winning campaign a decade ago, remains an evergreen figure, standing out as Algeria’s key player with three goals in four matches.

Alongside him, forwards Ibrahim Maza (two goals) and Anis Moussa (two assists) have also been influential in attack, while viewers should also watch out for Mohamed Amoura, who was Africa’s leading scorer in World Cup 2026 qualification.

Algeria’s goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, son of French great Zinedine Zidane, is also a formidable presence between the sticks, keeping clean sheets in all three appearances so far.

Who are Nigeria’s best players?

All eyes had been on Nigeria’s star striker and talisman, Osimhen, before the tournament, but it’s Lookman, who has stolen the limelight. Arguably the tournament’s best player, Lookman has bagged three goals and four assists in three appearances at AFCON 2025, proving equally influential both as a playmaker and a finisher.

Playing in the No. 10 role, Lookman has thrived as the link between midfield and attack, delivering dangerous crosses into the box and posing a constant long-range threat.

Nigeria’s attacking firepower is further bolstered by the masked Osimhen, who has yet to hit top gear at the tournament but is gradually finding his rhythm, bringing up his third goal in the last-16 clash.

Striker Akor Adams has emerged as an unsung hero after his two assists and a goal in the last game, while Alex Iwobi has been pulling the strings in the middle of the park, and captain Wilfried Ndidi has been equally influential, anchoring their midfield.

Algeria and Nigeria form guides

Algeria: W-W-W-W-L

Nigeria: W-W-W-W-L

Head-to-head

Algeria and Nigeria have met in 22 previous encounters, including both competitive and friendly matches.

Algeria have a slight edge in the head-to-head record, winning 10 times, while Nigeria have won nine times. Three games ended in a draw.

Algeria have been an AFCON bogey team for Nigeria, winning four and drawing two of nine meetings, including a 5-1 drubbing of the Super Eagles en route to winning the 1990 tournament at home.

When did Algeria and Nigeria last meet?

They met in an international friendly in September 2022 in Oran, Algeria. The North Africans won 2-1 in that fixture.

Have Algeria ever won an AFCON title?

Yes. Algeria are two-time AFCON winners, clinching the title in 1990 and 2019.

Have Nigeria ever won an AFCON title?

Yes. Nigeria are three-time AFCON champions, winning in 1980, 1994 and 2013.

Algeria team news

Algeria’s head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, will be sweating over midfielder Ismael Bennacer’s fitness after he was taken off injured in the last game early in the second half.

Algeria’s predicted lineup

Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait Nouri; Hicham Boudaoui, Ismael Bennacer, Fares Chaibi; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Mohammed Amoura

Nigeria team news

Nigeria’s head coach, Eric Chelle, has a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Nigeria’s predicted lineup

Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayu-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman; Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen