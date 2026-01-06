In other games, OKC are handed second straight loss as Clippers edged Warriors despite Steph Curry’s 27 points.

Kevin Durant nailed a 3-pointer ‌with 1.1 seconds remaining, and the Houston Rockets rallied for a 100-97 ‍win over ‍the visiting Phoenix Suns to secure the four-game season series.

Durant was 1-for-11 from behind the arc before sinking the game-winner and capping his 26-point performance on Monday.

Jabari Smith Jr, who chipped in 17 ⁠points and seven rebounds and was instrumental in helping Houston erase a 13-point second-half ​deficit, assisted on the Durant 3-pointer.

Durant added 10 rebounds and ‍four assists to his ledger while Amen Thompson chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Rockets shot just 9-for-37 from behind the arc (24.3%).

Devin Booker paced the ‍Suns with 27 ⁠points and carried a 10-0 run that erased a 94-87 deficit in the fourth quarter. Dillon Brooks and Royce O’Neale scored 15 points each for the Suns.

Phoenix carved out their largest lead early in the third quarter when Booker fed Mark Williams for an alley-oop before Brooks followed a Houston backcourt turnover with a 3-pointer, and Booker added ​a pull-up jumper that stretched the advantage to 69-56.

But ‌Durant and Thompson, aided by a pair of Smith 3-pointers, pulled the Rockets even in a 78-78 deadlock entering the final period.

Clippers beat Warriors despite Curry’s late flurry

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard led the way with ‌24 points, Kobe Sanders chipped in with 20, and the Los Angeles Clippers ‍overcame the absence ‍of James Harden to hold off the visiting Golden State Warriors, 103-102.

Leonard completed a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds, and Ivica Zubac had one of his own with 10 points and 11 rebounds ⁠for the Clippers, who learned before the game that Harden would be held out with ​a stiff shoulder.

Stephen Curry used a late flurry to lead all ‍scorers with 27 points, and Jimmy Butler III had 24 for the Warriors, who saw coach Steve Kerr ejected early in the fourth quarter after drawing two technical fouls for vehemently disputing a non-call on ‍a potential goaltending ⁠infraction by the Clippers.

Hornets shock OKC Thunder

Brandon Miller scored 28 points to help lift the Charlotte Hornets to a stunning 124-97 road ‌victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The loss marked OKC’s first regular-season home defeat against an Eastern Conference opponent since March 2024, and their first loss versus an Eastern team in a year. It was also the ‍first time OKC were held to less than 101 points this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points on 7-of-21 shooting, while Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren managed 16 and 15 points, respectively. The Thunder shot 59.1% from the field in the first quarter before finishing at 37% for the game.

Charlotte’s surprise victory was their first against OKC since March 2023. Miller’s dominance was bolstered by Kon Knueppel’s 23 points and five 3-pointers, as well as Miles Bridges’ 17-point, 11-rebound double-double. Moussa Diabate also had a team-high 12 boards. In addition, the Hornets finished a season-high 51.4% from beyond ⁠the arc.

Brown helps Nuggets down Sixers

Bruce Brown was credited ‌with the decisive bucket with 5.3 seconds left in overtime as short-handed Denver topped Philadelphia.

The Nuggets were without seven of their top eight scorers and all five starters, but Jalen Pickett picked up the slack with a career-high 29 points. Brown also made a critical contribution when he drew a goaltending call on Joel Embiid on ‌a transition layup attempt.

Embiid led the Sixers with 32 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey scored 28 and VJ Edgecombe dropped ⁠17. Philadelphia had its three-game winning streak snapped with the loss.