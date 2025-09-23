The win in Abu Dhabi sends Pakistan second on the Super Fours points table, while Sri Lanka are all but out.

Pakistan have kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the final of the T20 Asia Cup 2025 with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams went into the crucial Super Fours match knowing a loss in the game on Tuesday could put them on the verge of elimination from the regional cricket tournament hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan began their chase of 134 in near-perfect manner when openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman shared a 45-run partnership.

Farhan, in particular, was the more belligerent of the two as he scored 24 runs off 15 balls before falling to the off-break bowling of Maheesh Theekshana in the sixth over.

Zaman, who was hit on the head by a bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera in the first over, was not his usual quick-scoring self and followed Farhan two balls later when his attempted slog through the covers was caught brilliantly by a diving Wanindu Hasaranga.

After Theekshana’s double-wicket over, it was leg-spin bowler Hasaranga who returned with the ball in hand to haunt Pakistan. He took one wicket apiece in his first and second overs as Pakistan’s procession continued.

Saim Ayub, Salman Agha and Mohammed Haris were dismissed in quick succession by Hasaranga and Chameera, leaving the 2012 Asian champions in a tricky spot and 54 runs away from victory.

It was then down to all-rounders Hussain Talat, whose batting against India was heavily criticised, and Muhammad Nawaz to take Pakistan home against the skilful Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Advertisement

Talat scored 32 off 20 to calm Pakistan’s nerves. At the other end, Nawaz hit 38 off 24 and ended the run-chase with two huge sixes off Chameera to take Pakistan home with two overs to spare.

Earlier, Pakistan’s decision to bowl first paid off almost instantly when Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled out Kusal Mendis on the second ball of the match.

He then dismissed Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer Pathum Nissanka in his second over to leave the six-time champions reeling.

Kusal Perera and captain Charith Asalanka put together a brief partnership before their dismissals.

Kamindu Mendis, batting at number five, revived Sri Lanka’s innings with a 44-ball fifty and helped them post 133-8 in 20 overs.

Afridi, who hasn’t been at his wicket-taking best, was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers as he took 3-28 in his four overs.

Fellow pacer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Talat also contributed with two wickets each.

The win not only brought Pakistan two much – needed points, but also a net run rate (NRR) boost as they moved up to second spot with an NRR of 0.226, second to India’s 0.689.

Bangladesh slipped from second to third and have an NRR of 0.121, while Sri Lanka were pushed closer to elimination with an NRR of -0.590 and zero points.

They will now hope that Bangladesh beat both India (on Wednesday) and Pakistan (on Thursday) by big margins. Sri Lanka would then hope to beat holders India by a massive margin on Friday and take the second finalist’s spot.

For Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, the equation is much simpler as a second win for any of the two teams will see them through to the final on Sunday.