Tributes are coming in following the passing of the popular footballer, who died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in Spain, according to a police report.

Jota, 28, had been travelling in the car with his brother Andre, 26, also a footballer, when the vehicle went off the road, according to the reporting by Portugal’s public broadcaster, TVE.

The tragedy comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto, in his native Portugal.

The following are quotes and reactions to his death:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Al Nassr forward

“It doesn’t make sense. We were only just in the national team together, you had only just got married.

“To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you’ll always be with them.

“Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We’ll all miss you.”

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir… pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025

Darwin Nunez, Liverpool striker

“There are no words of comfort for so much pain.

“I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field.

“I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I’m sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children.

“May he rest in peace. Diogo and Andre.”

Jamie Carragher, ex-Liverpool player

“Just in a state of shock,” Carragher told Sky Sports News. “Not with anyone associated to Liverpool but football in general. It is one of the few times when the football family all come together.

“I just cannot believe it. For everybody involved but especially his family – his wife and the children they’ve got, it’s devastating for all involved.

“I can only imagine how his teammates feel at Liverpool and Portugal, they must be in a world of pain with his friends and family.

“It just shows us all how quickly life can change. What a summer he’s had, and you get this devastating news that his family have had in the last few hours, you can’t even comprehend it.”

Steven Gerrard, ex-Liverpool captain

“RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”

LeBron James, NBA star and Liverpool minority owner

“My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!”

Rafael Nadal, tennis legend

“What sad and painful news. All my love, affection and support go out to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.”

Liverpool Football Club

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 3, 2025

Premier League

“Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time.

“Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

UEFA, European football’s governing body

“On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother André Silva.

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.

“A moment of silence will be observed at all of today’s and tomorrow’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 matches.”

Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA)

“We are deeply shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, loved ones, and Diogo’s teammates and friends at Liverpool FC. He was a loving father with a young family and a remarkable talent, hugely respected across the game.

“This is an unimaginable loss, and both will be greatly missed.”

Luis Montenegro, Portugal Prime Minister

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

Keir Starmer, United Kingdom Prime Minister

“There are millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, non fans, who will also be shocked by this.

“It is devastating, and it is really important we bear in mind just how difficult a period this will be for his friends, for his family.”

Portuguese Football Federation

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community … We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Ruben Neves, Portugal and Al Hilal midfielder

“They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you.”

FC Porto

“FC Porto is in mourning.

“It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks.

“Rest in peace.”

Sporting CP

“The world of football is poorer. Sporting CP expresses its sorrow at the death of Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Our deepest condolences go out to the whole family at this difficult time.”