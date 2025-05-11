Merino scores then sees red as Arsenal come back to draw 2-2 at Liverpool

Arsenal earn a draw at Liverpool, recovering from being 2-0 down, but are yet to secure Champions League qualification.

Arsenal gave champions Liverpool a reminder of why they were the only team to challenge them in their romp to English football’s Premier League title as they hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Anfield.

Liverpool were dominant in the first half on Sunday, with a header by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz’s tap-in in the space of 90 seconds putting them 2-0 ahead.

Arsenal looked deflated after being knocked out of the Champions League semifinals in midweek, but mustered an admirable response after the break, with Gabriel Martinelli’s header reducing the arrears just after half-time.

Mikel Merino then headed in a rebound to make it 2-2 in the 70th minute after Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s piledriver was pushed against the woodwork by goalkeeper Alisson.

Merino was sent off nine minutes later for a lunging tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai, but the 10-man visitors clung on for a point and almost won it as Odegaard sent a shot just wide of the post deep in stoppage time.

Liverpool also thought they had won it at the death when Andy Robertson fired in from close range, but the goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.

Arne Slot’s side, who wrapped up their record-equalling 20th English title two weeks ago, have 83 points from 36 games, with Arsenal second on 68 and still not guaranteed a top-five finish that would ensure Champions League football next season.

Apart from Arsenal’s comeback, the other main talking point from an entertaining tussle was a decidedly mixed reaction to Trent Alexander-Arnold when he came off the bench.

Liverpool’s right back, who announced this week that he would leave at the end of the season, was booed by a large number of fans angry at his decision to leave on a free transfer.

While that put something of a dampener on the day, Liverpool had been buoyant in the first half as they looked determined to lay down a marker for next season.

Arsenal were caught napping in the 20th minute when Robertson was given far too much space to measure his cross, and the unmarked Gakpo headed past David Raya.

Soon afterwards, it was 2-0 as Szoboszlai raced on to a through ball and calmly set up Diaz to score.

Diaz had earlier been denied by a great save from Raya and also failed to make contact with another good effort while Raya also tipped a Curtis Jones effort around the post.

Arsenal were not about to roll over, though, and Martinelli glanced in Leandro Trossard’s cross as the visitors turned the tables after half-time with Liverpool switching off.

While Mikel Arteta’s league campaign has tailed off badly, allowing Liverpool to ease to the title, they showed spirit and were rewarded as Merino earned them a deserved point.

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, a 2-0 win for Newcastle United over top-five rivals Chelsea moved the Magpies closer to a return to the Champions League next season.

With just two rounds of the season to go, Eddie Howe’s team leapfrogged Manchester City and are up to third in the standings.

But Nottingham Forest’s Champions League chances were hit by a 2-2 draw against relegated Leicester that appeared to spark an angry reaction from owner Evangelos Marinakis towards manager Nuno Espirito Santo in an on-field exchange after the match.

Europa League finalists Manchester United and Tottenham maintained their woeful domestic form – both losing 2-0 at home, to West Ham and Crystal Palace, respectively.