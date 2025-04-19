Al Jazeera takes a look at Athletic’s visit to Real Madrid, where the LaLiga defending champions’ season hangs in the balance.

Who: Real Madrid vs Athletic Club

What: Spanish LaLiga

Where: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain

When: Sunday at 9pm (19:00 GMT)

Defending champions Real Madrid are in desperate need of all three points as they entertain Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga.

The Spanish giants’ defence of their Champions League title ended with a defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday.

And with Barcelona moving seven points clear at the top of LaLiga with their 4-3 comeback win against Celta Vigo on Saturday, Los Blancos can ill afford to drop points against a team that are proving tough to topple.

What is the latest on Ancelotti’s future?

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has refused to speak about his future with the club after recent reports again linked him with a move to Brazil’s national team.

The veteran Italian manager was asked several times by reporters on Saturday at a pre-game news conference if he would leave the Spanish giant this summer, and each time he responded that he didn’t want to speak about it.

“At the end of the season, we will speak about this with the club,” he said more than once.

The 65-year-old is under contract with Madrid through June 2026.

What has happened to Real Madrid’s season?

Speculation regarding Ancelotti’s career plans once again spiked after Madrid’s exit from the Champions League.

Besides the Copa del Rey, Madrid is still in the fight to defend its LaLiga title and will also play in the Club World Cup this summer.

What is the link between Brazil and Ancelotti?

Brazil have reportedly been after Ancelotti since last year as they seek an elite coach for the 2026 World Cup.

The South Americans fired Dorival Junior as coach last month.

What is Ancelotti’s record as a manager?

Ancelotti is the only coach to have won the Champions League five times — three times with Madrid (2014, 2022, 2024) and twice with AC Milan (2003, 2007).

He is also the only coach to have steered teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

Who is reportedly lined up to replace Ancelotti?

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso are both considered top candidates to replace Ancelotti should he leave Madrid.

Klopp, however, is “very happy” in his current post at Red Bull despite rumours linking him to a return to management with Real Madrid, his agent said on Friday.

The German became Red Bull’s global head of football in January, taking care of a stable of clubs, including RB Leipzig, the New York Red Bulls and Bragantino in Brazil.

Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen’s coach, on Friday refused to shut down speculation he could be set for a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

“It’s not a good time to discuss the future. We’re at a very important moment in the season,” Alonso said.

Leverkusen are six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich with five games remaining.

How are Athletic Club fairing in LaLiga?

Athletic hold fourth spot in the Spanish top flight with 15 wins from 31 games.

No team have lost fewer games than the Bilboa-based club, who have suffered defeat on only four occasions.

Real Madrid team news

Kylian Mbappe is serving a one-game suspension after his red card against Alaves.

Eduardo Camavinga returns from the suspension that ruled him out of the defeat by Arsenal.

Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin have a chance of returning from knocks, but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal are out with knee injuries.

Athletic Club team news

Inaki Williams is likely to remain a sub due to an adductor injury.

This match has probably come too soon for Yuri Berchiche to return from a muscular problem.