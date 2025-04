Police say the 24-year-old wide receiver from LSU self-inflicted a gunshot wound following a pursuit in Houston.

Former Louisiana State University (LSU) receiver Kyren Lacy has died at the age of 24 in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities in Houston, according to a Harrison County sheriff’s report released to the media.

Lacy was already facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident in Louisiana last December that had clouded his National Football League prospects.

Harris County authorities say their pursuit of Lacy late on Saturday night ended when Lacy crashed. When officers approached the vehicle to extract Lacy, they say he had died in an apparent suicide, the report said on Sunday.

Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing.”

Lacy, who led LSU in touchdowns receiving with nine last season, had declared for this month’s NFL draft. But his draft stock plummeted after his alleged involvement in an accident that killed a 78-year-old man in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana.

Lacy, who was from Thibodaux, Louisiana, was allegedly driving recklessly – speeding and passing in a no-passing zone – when a motorist who was swerving to avoid Lacy’s Dodge Charger crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Herman Hall of Thibodaux, who was involved in the head-on crash, died after being transported to a hospital, a state police report said.

Authorities with Louisiana State Police Troop C said Lacy fled the scene of the accident without calling for help. He was booked with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Lacy played in 12 games for LSU last season and was second on the team in catches with 58 and yards receiving with 866.

He declared for the NFL draft just days after the accident and did not play in LSU’s victory over Baylor in the Texas Bowl on December 31.