Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has accused co-owner Jim Ratcliffe and his lieutenants of destroying the Old Trafford club.

British billionaire Ratcliffe has endured a turbulent spell since taking charge of United’s football operations after buying a minority share in February 2024.

The INEOS owner has sacked boss Erik ten Hag and replaced him with Ruben Amorim, with little improvement as the team languishes in 13th place in the Premier League.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, has also raised ticket prices and undertook drastic cost-cutting measures, resulting in about 450 lost jobs, while launching a plan to build a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

A United legend after helping the club end their long wait to win the English title in 1993, Cantona is not impressed with Ratcliffe’s impact on his former team.

“Since Ratcliffe arrived, this team of directors try to destroy everything and they don’t respect anybody,” Cantona told reporters during an event at FC United, the non-league team started by fans in 2005 as a response to the controversial takeover by the Glazer family, who remain the majority shareholders.

Advertisement

“They even want to change the stadium. The soul of the team and the club is not in the players. All the people around is like a big family. It’s very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and teammates.

“Since Ratcliffe arrived, it’s the complete opposite. He doesn’t want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more. He is more than a legend and I think we have to find this soul again.”

Former France striker Cantona, who has signed up to become an FC United co-owner, spent five years at United after Alex Ferguson signed him from Leeds, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

The 58-year-old believes leaving Old Trafford would be a big mistake, because the soul of the club is tied to the stadium that has been its home since 1910.

“This team of directors, they try to destroy everything. They don’t respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium. The stadium is iconic,” he said.

“For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury, and I’m sure a lot of fans miss Highbury. I don’t think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford.”

Cantona, who now works as an actor, revealed he offered to help Ratcliffe rebuild a club that has not won the Premier League since Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2013.

“Until the end of October this year, I will shoot movies,” he said. “But I said to them, ‘I can put that aside and concentrate and help you to rebuild something’. And they don’t care.

“I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation. They decided something else. They have another strategy, another project.

“I support United because I really love United, but now, if I was a fan and I had to choose a club, I don’t think I would choose United. Because I don’t feel close to these kind of decisions.

Advertisement

“I think maybe we are dreamers and the owners are more like an economy and a strategy. I hate this kind of thing. I hate this kind of decision.”