Blockbuster semifinal second leg features both Madrid powerhouses, Barcelona and Real Sociedad to decide the finalists.

Who: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

What: Spanish Copa del Rey – semifinals, second leg

Where: Madrid, Spain

When: Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2

Barcelona and Real Madrid will momentarily switch their attention away from the LaLiga title race to focus on the second leg of their respective Copa del Rey semifinals in midweek.

Semifinal 1 will be played at the famous Bernabeu with home club Real Madrid hosting Real Sociedad, while semifinal 2 pits crosstown Madrid rivals Atletico as they try to prevail on home soil at Metropolitano Stadium against the current LaLiga leaders, Barcelona.

Here’s everything you need to know about the deciding Copa del Rey semifinal matches:

What’s the state of play after the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals?

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad (1st leg – February 26):

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad in their Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg clash marred by further racist abuse of Brazilian international Vinicius Junior.

Fellow Brazil forward Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the first half at Reale Arena (Anoeta Stadium) in San Sebastian in the north of Spain.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (1st leg – February 25):

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both rallied from two goals down in a frantic 4-4 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys (Barcelona Olympic Stadium) in Catalonia, Spain.

Atletico scored twice in the first six minutes before conceding four unanswered goals and coming back to even the match with goals in the final 10 minutes, including the equaliser by substitute Alexander Sorloth three minutes into stoppage time.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad (2nd leg) will be played on Tuesday, April 1 at 9.30pm local time (19:30 GMT).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (2nd leg) will be played on Wednesday, April 2 at 9.30pm local time (19:30 GMT).

What is the Copa del Rey?

The Copa del Rey is Spain’s oldest national football competition, dating back to 1903.

Barcelona is the most successful club in the competition’s history, having won 31 titles. Athletic Bilbao, who are the current holders, have the second-most wins with 24, while Real Madrid are third with 20.

For Spanish clubs, winning the Copa del Rey – which translates as the King’s Cup – is an equivalent achievement to an English side winning the FA Cup.

Is winning the Copa del Rey important to super clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona?

Yes. Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are still on course for a potential – but highly sought-after – trophy treble this 2024-25 season: LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

Possible lineups and team news: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Asensio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti may look to bring some of his big names back for the Copa del Rey semifinal with Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Fede Valverde likely to start following country commitments during the FIFA window.

First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois may be held out of the Copa semifinal after not playing against Leganes last Saturday, according to reporting from Mundo Deportivo.

Real Sociedad possible starting XI: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz; Sucic, Zubimendi, Marin; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea.

Imanol Alguacil’s side will likely be without injured midfielder Brais Mendez, but forward Ander Barrenetxea will return from suspension.

Possible lineups and team news: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Atletico Madrid possible starting XI: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Azpilicueta; Simeone, Gallagher, Barrios, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann.

Manager Diego Simeone will likely rely heavily on Argentinian striker Julian Alvarez to cause problems for Barca up front. Alvarez, with five goals, is the leading scorer in this season’s Copa del Rey.

Barcelona possible starting XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Pedri; Yamal, de Jong, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick will still be without key midfielder Dani Olmo, who is now expected to be out until late April.

When did each of the four semifinalists last win the Copa?

Real Madrid last won the Copa del Rey in 2023.

Barcelona won it in 2021.

Real Sociedad last won in 2020.

Atletico last won it in 2013.

When is the Copa del Rey final?

The Copa del Rey final will take place in Seville on April 26.