Lionel Messi converts his first goal of the new season as Inter Miami defeat Atlanta United in MLS Cup rematch from last season.

Substitute Fafa Picault scored his first goal for Inter Miami in the 89th minute, Lionel Messi also scored his first of the regular season and Inter Miami earned a dramatic 2-1 come-from-behind victory at Atlanta United.

Miami triumphed despite six saves from Atlanta’s goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who played an integral role in Atlanta’s playoff upset of Messi’s squad in a best-of-three, round one MLS Cup series last year.

Messi’s goal on Sunday came in just his second regular-season appearance for Miami, who have already played eight matches because of Concacaf Champions Cup play. The Argentinian star forward had missed three games due to muscle fatigue before coming off the bench on Thursday night in a 2-0 win at Cavalier FC of Jamaica.

Emmanuel Latte Lath scored his 60th career goal in the 11th minute to give Atlanta an early lead.

Messi’s goal in the 20th minute left the match in a 1-1 stalemate until the diminutive Picault’s game winner one minute from full time – an unlikely header that somehow wrong-footed Guzan and nestled inside the far-left post – secured the three points for Miami.

It was Picault’s first goal for his sixth MLS club, having moved to Miami from Vancouver this off season.

Inter Miami now have three wins and one draw, elevating the side to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference on 10 points through four games. Atlanta dropped to one win, one draw and two losses for the season.