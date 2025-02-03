Australia’s all-time leading international goal scorer pleaded not guilty over the incident, which occurred in southwest London in 2023.

Australia women’s football captain Sam Kerr has gone on trial in a London court, accused of racially abusing a white police officer after a drunken dispute with a cab driver.

The star forward, who plays for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League, told the officer Stephen Lovell: “You guys are f****** stupid and white.”

Recommended Stories list of 1 item list 1 of 1 ‘Shouldn’t happen’: World Cup winner confronts ex-boss kiss claims at trial end of list

Kerr, who has Indian ancestry, accepts saying those words but has pleaded not guilty to one count of racially aggravated harassment. Her lawyer argued she was making a comment about power and privilege.

The 31-year-old sat in the dock on Monday at Kingston Crown Court as prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told jurors that she and her partner, Kristie Mewis, who plays for West Ham United, called a taxi early on January 30, 2023, after a night out.

“Their cab journey did not go well,” Emlyn Jones said.

“The cabbie ended up phoning the police to complain about their behaviour, reporting that they were trying to smash a window.”

The cab driver took them to a police station instead of Kerr’s home, after which she made the comment about Lovell’s ethnicity, Emlyn Jones said.

Advertisement

He added that there was no dispute over what Kerr said, meaning jurors had to decide what she meant and how it made Lovell feel.

Kerr’s lawyer Grace Forbes said Kerr’s words did not make her a criminal. “The law is a little more nuanced, a little more human than that,” she argued.

“Sam Kerr did not feel hostility to the officer because he is white. The words were a comment, we say – however poorly expressed – about positions of power, about privilege and about how those things might colour perception.”

Kerr is one of the world’s top female strikers, having scored 199 career goals across the Women’s Super League, Australia’s W-League and the National Women’s Soccer League.

She is also Australia’s all-time top scorer with 69 goals in 128 appearances but has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury to her knee in January 2024.

Her trial is expected to conclude this week.