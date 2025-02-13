How have the teams shaped up and who will lead them? All to know about the eight nations competing in the tournament.

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) top eight men’s one-day international (ODI) teams will be vying for the coveted ICC Champions Trophy when the tournament gets under way in Pakistan on February 19 after an eight-year gap.

Hosts and defending champions Pakistan will be led by Mohammad Rizwan but will miss injured opener Saim Ayub.

ODI world champions Australia will enter the tournament with a severely depleted lineup as captain Pat Cummins and fellow pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been withdrawn from their original squad. Former skipper Steve Smith will lead the side.

South Asian powerhouse and T20 world champions India have chosen an experienced squad under skipper Rohit Sharma but have been dealt a big blow by the prolonged injury-related absence of their leading bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

All participant nations have named their final 15-member squads. Here is the complete players list:

Afghanistan

Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik, Nangeyalia Kharote.

Australia

Squad: Steve Smith (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Adam Zampa, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana

England

Squad: Jos Buttler (captain, wicketkeeper), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand

Squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Pakistan

Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captainn), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

South Africa

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen