Nico Harrison fired from Mavericks nine months after Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks executive had been under fire from fans since he traded star Luka Doncic to LA Lakers on February 2.

Nico Harrison reacts.
Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison was axed less than a year after trading franchise star Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers [File: Jerome Miron/Imagn Images via Reuters]

Published On 12 Nov 2025

The Dallas Mavericks fired general manager Nico Harrison on Tuesday, nine months after his trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers sent the organisation into a tailspin.

Team owner Patrick Dumont announced the dismissal of Harrison, who was also Dallas’s president of basketball operations. The Mavericks have limped out of the blocks to a 3-8 record.

“This decision reflects our continued commitment to building a championship- caliber organization, one that delivers for our players, our partners, and most importantly, our fans,” Dumont said.

In an open letter to fans, Dumont acknowledged “the profound impact these difficult last several months have had”.

The team appointed Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi as co-interim general managers to oversee basketball operations. A search will begin for a permanent replacement.

Riccardi is the team’s assistant general manager. Finley, a 15-year NBA player, joined the Mavericks’ front office in 2017 and has held a variety of roles.

Harrison, a former Nike executive, was hired on June 28, 2021, and the Mavericks reached the Western Conference finals in his first season. In the 2023-24 season, the Mavericks lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the NBA Finals.

But just seven months later, Harrison sent the five-time first-team All-NBA selection Doncic west in a blockbuster trade amid fans’ furor and frenzy.

Luka Doncic reacts.
Luka Doncic, who was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers by Harrison on February 2, is enjoying his highest scoring season as a pro in the 2025-26 season, averaging 37.1 points per game [File: Jessie Alcheh/AP]

Fan pressure to fire Harrison

Harrison’s dismissal came one day after Dumont was seen talking to a fan who was wearing a gold Lakers’ version of Doncic’s No 77 jersey during the second half of Monday’s 116-114 home loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Fire Nico!” chants were audible during the fourth quarter of the game, in which Dallas squandered a 13-point lead.

The tone of the Mavericks’ fan base towards Harrison has changed since he signed a multi-year contract extension in June 2024.

Harrison, 52, accepted responsibility for the trade and defended it by claiming there were concerns over Doncic’s physique and commitment to conditioning.

Doncic played his final game with the Mavericks on Christmas Day 2024, and he strained his left calf in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Mavericks were 19-10 entering that game, and 26-23 on February 1, 2025, when Doncic was traded. Without him on the roster, the Mavericks finished 13-20 and failed to make the playoffs.

Anthony Davis, the 10-time All-Star big man who was the key cog in return from the Lakers, was sidelined for six weeks after sustaining an adductor strain in his Dallas debut.

Davis, 32, is currently out with a calf strain, while top overall 2025 draft pick Cooper Flagg, 18, is adjusting to life in the NBA.

In the loss to the Bucks, Flagg scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks fans react.
Dallas Mavericks fans gather outside the arena before the game between Dallas and the Houston Rockets to protest the Nico Harrison trade of former Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 8, 2025 in Dallas, Texas, US [Jerome Miron/Imagn Images via Reuters]

