Philadelphia Eagles win their third match in a row while the Green Bay Packers fall from the NFC North division lead.

Jalen Hurts has turned consecutive big plays into Philadelphia’s only touchdown to back a dominant performance by the Eagles’ defence in a 10-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay’s Brandon McManus was short on a 64-yard (53.5-metre) field goal on the final play of the game on Monday night.

Nursing a 3-0 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles needed just four plays to cover 80 yards and go in front 10-0, ending with a 36-yard catch by Devonta Smith from Hurts. The Packers answered with an 11-play, 75-yard march for a 6-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs to pull within 10-7.

The Packers got the ball back on their own 36 with 27 seconds left. Jordan Love passed to Bo Melton for 19 yards to the Philadelphia 46. Love spiked the ball to stop the clock, then was incomplete on a short pass, forcing the long field goal attempt.

The Eagles (7-2), who lead the NFC East by three and a half games over the Dallas Cowboys, won their third straight after back-to-back losses.

Green Bay (5-3-1) fell a half-game behind the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears in the NFC North after losing two straight, scoring just one touchdown in each defeat.

Hurts completed 15 of 26 passes for 183 yards and a TD. Saquon Barkley carried 22 times for 60 yards.

Love connected on 20 of 36 passes for 176 yards. Jacobs finished with 74 yards on 21 carries.

Philadelphia got back-to-back long pass plays to go in front 10-0 with 10:35 remaining. On third and 7, Hurts hit Barkley with a quick toss to the left flat that he turned into a 41-yard gain to the Green Bay 36-yard line. Hurts then connected with Smith, who made a leaping grab over a defender at the goal line.

Advertisement

Green Bay answered on its ensuing possession, capitalising on a pass interference call for a first down at the Philadelphia 13. Jacobs’s touchdown cut the deficit to 10-7 with 5:49 left.

The Eagles punted on their next possession with Green Bay taking over on its own 10 with 2:18 remaining. On fourth and 1, Jacobs fumbled, and Philadelphia recovered at the Green Bay 35 with 1:26 left.

After a scoreless first half, the Eagles got on the board on their opening possession of the third quarter on Jake Elliott’s 39-yard field goal.

Neither team generated much offence during a mistake-filled first half. The Eagles had 125 yards total offence while Green Bay managed just 83 yards and was 0-for-5 on third-down conversions.

The Eagles wound up with a 294-261 edge in total yards.