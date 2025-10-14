Osimhen hat-trick sends Nigeria to playoffs as South Africa reach World Cup

South Africa book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as Nigeria are pushed into CAF playoffs despite beating Benin.

South Africa became the latest African nation to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after beating Rwanda 3-0 to top its qualifying group, with Nigeria forced to settle for second spot – and the playoffs – despite a Victor Osimhen hat-trick against Benin.

South Africa were docked three points by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for fielding an ineligible player in earlier games in the qualifying stages, but recovered to claim top spot from Benin, who were beaten 4-0 in Nigeria to eventually finish third as the group was settled on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles, who trailed Benin by three points going into the match and needed to overturn a deficit of two on goal difference, had a two-goal lead at the break at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Nigeria thanks to Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker, who was one of the most sought-after talents by Europe’s club teams last summer, completed his hat-trick six minutes into the second half. But Nigerian nerves were not settled until Frank Onyeka’s injury-time strike.

Nigeria will now have to qualify through the CAF playoffs with the three other best second-placed sides in the nine first-round qualifying groups.

Those best runners-up will play in a semifinal-final format, with the winners competing in a FIFA interconfederation playoff for a potential 10th African World Cup spot. The second round of CAF qualifying to reach that stage will take place November 10-18.

South Africa’s victory means it will be the team’s first appearance at a World Cup since qualifying automatically as the host in 2010.

Thalente Mbatha and Oswin Appollis gave Bafana Bafana a two-goal cushion by the 12th minute of their match against already-eliminated Rwanda in Mbombela before Evidence Makgopa added the third in the second half.

The 2026 World Cup finals take place in United States, Canada and Mexico.