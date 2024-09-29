FIFA names Club World Cup 2025 venues; New Jersey to host final

The revamped 32-team tournament will be held at 12 venues across the US a year before it hosts the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final will be held in New Jersey, home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, world football’s governing body has announced.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the venue lineup for the revamped tournament on Saturday.

The expanded 32-team tournament, which will feature leading clubs from around the world, will be held around the United States from June 15 to July 13.

A total of 12 venues will be used for the tournament with only two of them on the West Coast – the Rose Bowl in Pasadena near Los Angeles and Lumen Field in Seattle.

The tournament is taking place at the same time as the regional CONCACAF Gold Cup which will be held mainly on the West Coast.

The open-air stadium for the final, which opened in 2010 and has a capacity of 82,500, held the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 when Chile denied Lionel Messi’s Argentina for a second time in a penalty shootout. It will also host the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The other venues which will host games are – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) and Audi Field (Washington, DC).

The Club World Cup will feature title-winning teams from each of FIFA’s continental confederations.

The draw for the tournament will be held in December, with 30 of the 32 places already secured through the qualification procedure.

Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the 12 European teams who have qualified for the tournament while Argentina’s River Plate and Boca Juniors and Brazil’s Flamengo are among six South American teams.

“This new FIFA competition is the only true example in worldwide club football of real solidarity and inclusivity, allowing the best clubs from Africa, Asia, Central and North America and Oceania to play the powerhouses of Europe and South America in an incredible new World Cup which will impact enormously the growth of club football and talent globally,” Infantino said.

The tournament will be viewed as a key test ahead of the World Cup 2026 and there will be a focus on security issues after crowd problems at July’s Copa America games at the stadiums in Charlotte and Miami.

FIFA has yet to announce any broadcast deals or sponsorship contracts for the tournament and the competition has faced some opposition within the game.

FIFPRO and the European Leagues body filed a joint complaint to the European Commission against FIFA over the introduction of the tournament into the international match calendar.

Opponents of the new tournament have said it adds further congestion to an already crowded schedule and increases the workload of players.

The last version of the Club World Cup featured seven teams in a knockout format and was won by Manchester City who beat Brazil’s Fluminense in the final in Saudi Arabia.

FIFA plans to hold the expanded tournament every four years, although no host has yet been chosen for the 2029 edition.