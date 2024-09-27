Records tumble for Sri Lanka’s Kamindu in second Test against New Zealand

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis enters the record books with a century in the second Test against New Zealand in Galle.

Sri Lankan middle-order batsman Kamindu Mendis stormed into the record books in Galle on Friday when he became just the fourth cricketer to make 1,000 runs inside 13 Test innings.

The 25-year-old has played just eight Test matches since his debut two years ago, at the same venue against Australia, but has quickly made a name for himself as a key performer.

Six of those matches have been played since March, when he scored his first five-day ton against Bangladesh.

His unbeaten 182 against New Zealand on Friday made him equal third-fastest to the 1,000-run mark with Australia’s Donald Bradman, widely held to be the sport’s greatest batsman.

Only two others have surpassed him, with England’s Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes of the West Indies both reaching the landmark in 12 innings.

It was another feather in the young left-hander’s cap since the second Test began on Thursday, having also made his eighth consecutive fifty from eight Test appearances.

Friday’s knock made it five Test centuries from 13 innings – a record that also tied him with Bradman as well as George Headley of the West Indies.

Only three batsmen have reached the mark faster, with Weekes managing in 10, and Sutcliffe making it in 12 alongside Australia’s Neil Harvey.

By the time Sri Lanka declared on 602-5, he had notched up a 200-run partnership in Galle – where Kamindu was born and raised – alongside fellow centurion Kusal Mendis (106*).

Kamindu was the only cricketer to make a century on either side in the first Test against New Zealand, which Sri Lanka won by 63 runs.

He has been in excellent form this year and was also Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer in their last two series against Bangladesh and England.