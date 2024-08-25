Mayweather dominates Gotti again in Mexico City exhibition boxing rematch

Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has again outmatched John Gotti III, the grandson of the late New York crime boss, in an exhibition fight rematch that left the Mexico City crowd unimpressed.

Mayweather, 47, dominated Gotti from start to finish on Saturday despite confusion when a round-ending bell did not sound and the referee left the ring mid-fight. The eight-round bout included two-minute rounds with two-minute rest periods.

Keep reading list of 1 item list 1 of 1 Winning the mental game: Football as a fix in Africa’s largest refugee camp end of list

Gotti showed little effort during the fight, provoking the 22,000-strong audience’s disdain.

Mayweather came out throwing rights to Gotti’s head in the first round, Gotti limiting himself to containing the punishment.

There was a moment of confusion after two minutes because the bell did not ring and the fight continued until complaints were heard from Gotti’s corner.

There was more bewilderment in the second round when, after a forbidden punch by Mayweather, Panamanian referee Hector Afu left the ring, apparently annoyed by Mayweather’s actions. Mexican referee Alfredo Uruzquieta then took over.

It was not until the fourth that Gotti threw some serious punches to Mayweather’s body, although with little effect.

Mayweather rained blows on Gotti, who did little to defend himself, in the sixth and seventh rounds, leaving fans even more annoyed.

Mayweather cornered Gotti in the final round but his opponent held on until the final bell.

There was no official winner because it was an exhibition match.

Saturday’s rematch followed a June 2023 exhibition in South Florida that was stopped after a brawl broke out between the two fighters’ camps.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017, unbeaten in 50 bouts, but continues to appear in fights that do not count towards his career record.

The 31-year-old Gotti, who had a 5-1 record in mixed martial arts (MMA) fights before switching to boxing, is the grandson of John Gotti, the head of the Gambino crime family who died in prison in 2002.