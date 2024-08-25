Bangladesh dedicate their historic win to the people who lost their lives in recent protests, and top player donates prize money to flood survivors.

Bangladesh’s cricket team have shrugged off political unrest back home to notch a historic 10-wicket win over Pakistan as the host nation collapsed to 146 all out on a dramatic final day of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, who was a lawmaker from former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League, shared seven wickets after the pace bowlers mopped up the top order to give Bangladesh its maiden win in 14 Test matches against Pakistan on Sunday afternoon.

The visiting team’s captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, dedicated the win to the people who lost their lives during the recent political protests against Hasina and her government.

“We are paying tribute to the individuals who recently passed away in our nation during the protests and praying for their souls,” Shanto said after the match.

“It’s an amazing feeling and really a special moment for us,” Shanto added.

More than 450 people were killed in Bangladesh from the start of a police crackdown on student protests against Hasina in July to her ouster on August 5.

“Over the last one month, we had a difficult [political] situation, but this win will bring a little bit of smile,” the 26-year-old said with a big smile on his own face.

“It’s a historic day for us [to win the first Test match against Pakistan]. It’s massive.”

Mishfiqur Rahim donates prize money to flood survivors

Bangladesh’s opening batters, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, were unbeaten on 15 and 9, respectively, as the visitors reached 30-0 at the stroke of the tea interval for only their seventh away Test win.

Pakistan, who conceded a 117-run first innings lead despite declaring at 448-6, were bowled out by a disciplined pace and spin attack after they resumed on 23-1 and still 94 runs behind.

Mohammad Rizwan followed his career-best unbeaten 171 to top-score with 51 but most of his teammates were guilty of falling to rash shots coupled with some aggressive field placings by Shanto.

Mehidy picked up 4-21 and Shakib 3-44 while the three fast bowlers – Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana – snared one wicket each.

“It’s really nice the way everyone showed character in such hot conditions,” Shanto said, praising his batters for posting a formidable score of 565 in the first innings. “We knew if we bowled in right areas, we can win this game, … and today, both Shakib and Miraz used the conditions very well.”

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was named player of the match for his 191-run innings in Bangladesh’s first innings.

Upon accepting the award in the post-match ceremony, Rahim called the innings one of his “finest performances”.

The 37-year-old said he would donate his prize money to people affected by the past week’s floods in Bangladesh.

“I want to request all the people back home, those who can, [to] donate and also help in this cause,” Rahim said.

Pakistan’s fourth Test loss on the trot

In a dramatic first session, Bangladesh set up their victory as Pakistan limped to 108-6 and lost five wickets. Captain Shan Masood (14) was dismissed in the second over of the day when Hasan found a faint edge and had the Pakistan skipper caught behind.

Hasan should have had Babar Azam out for a pair of ducks in the game, but wicketkeeper Litton Das spilled a simple catch off the first ball Babar faced. Babar tried to break the shackles and hit three boundaries before he was out to fast bowler Rana (1-30) when on 22.

Pakistan’s middle-order batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets against the two spinners, Shakib and Mehidy.

The defeat extended Pakistan’s barren run in red-ball cricket at home to five losses and four draws since it last beat South Africa at Rawalpindi in 2021.

“We have to look upon the mistakes we’ve made collectively and work on them,” Masood said after losing his fourth successive Test match since he was named Test captain before a series in Australia late last year.

“I apologise to the whole nation and hope we will do much better in the next game.”

The second Test will also be played at Rawalpindi from next Friday after it was moved from Karachi due to ongoing construction work at the National Bank Stadium.