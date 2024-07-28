Belal Muhammad becomes first fighter of Palestinian origin to win UFC title

Belal Muhammad has made history by becoming the first mixed martial arts fighter of Palestinian background to win a UFC title, snatching the welterweight crown from Englishman champion Leon Edwards.

The 36-year-old, an American fighter born in Chicago and the child of two Palestinian immigrants, scored a five-round unanimous decision victory (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) at the UFC 304 bout on Saturday.

His face bloodied, Muhammad (24-3) dropped to his knees moments after he remained unbeaten in his 11th straight fight and had the championship belt wrapped around his waist. He has not lost since 2019.

“It’s not just about myself, it’s about them [Palestinians and the people in Gaza]” that he is fighting for, Muhammad was quoted as saying before his fight in Manchester, England.

He has also proudly waved the Palestinian flag while promoting Saturday’s match while criticising the Israeli war on Gaza.

Muhammad and Edwards fought to a no-contest in 2021, an unsatisfying result that sparked winning streaks for both fighters.

Edwards reeled off four consecutive wins, while Muhammad won five straight.

In 2022, Edwards (22-4) defeated Kamaru Usman to win the belt and had two successful title defences, before facing off with Muhammad on Saturday.

‘We do exist’

Muhammad has consistently highlighted his Palestinian background, using Dammi Falesteeni (My Blood is Palestine) by Arab Idol winner Mohammed Assaf as his walkout song.

In 2021, Muhammad was quoted by news reports as saying that, as a world-renowned fighter, he had “a voice for the voiceless”.

“There aren’t a lot of Palestinian athletes that have a stage or platform where they can carry the flag. And now, especially during these times, I need to carry that flag higher than ever. To show the world that we do exist, that we are a country, and there are real people there.

“Now I have a voice for people that don’t have a voice, for people that the world wants you to forget about. So, if I keep shining a light on that, raising their morale, raising their hearts, I’m going to do whatever I can.”