ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams, groups, format and full match schedule
All you need to know about the groups, format, fixtures, match start times and venues for the tournament.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is back.
The International Cricket Council’s Twenty20 tournament will be held in the Caribbean and the United States from June 1 to 29 and will see 20 teams compete for the title currently held by England.
Groups
Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, United States, Canada
Group B: Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C: Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Papua New Guinea, Uganda
Group D: Bangladesh, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands
Format
The matches will be spread over two group-based rounds and a knockout round that will commence with the semifinals.
The teams will be divided into four groups of five teams each in the first group stage. At the end of round-robin style matches, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight.
The teams in both Super Eight groups (1 and 2) of four will also play each other in a round-robin format, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.
Schedule
Group stage
June 1, Saturday
United States vs Canada, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 2) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 2, Sunday
West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Namibia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 3) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 3, Monday
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Afghanistan vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 4) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
June 4, Tuesday
England vs Scotland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Nepal vs Netherlands, 10:30am (15:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 5, Wednesday
India vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Papua New Guinea vs Uganda 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Australia vs Oman, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 6) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 6, Thursday
US vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
Namibia vs Scotland 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 7, Friday
Canada vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 8) – Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas, US
June 8, Saturday
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Netherlands vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Australia vs England, 1pm (17:00 GMT), – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies vs Uganda, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 9) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
June 9, Sunday
India vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Oman vs Scotland, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 10, Monday
Bangladesh vs South Africa, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
June 11, Tuesday
Canada vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Australia vs Namibia, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 12) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 12, Wednesday
US vs India, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, US
West Indies vs New Zealand 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 13) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 13, Thursday
Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
England vs Oman, 3pm (19:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 14) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 14, Friday
US vs Ireland, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Nepal vs South Africa 7:30pm (23:00 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 15, Saturday
Canada vs US, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
England vs Namibia, 1pm (17:00 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
Australia vs Scotland, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 16) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 16, Sunday
Ireland vs Pakistan, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Florida, US
Bangladesh vs Nepal, 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 17) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 17, Monday
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies vs Afghanistan, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 18) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
Super Eight
June 19, Wednesday
A2 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
B1 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 20) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
June 20, Thursday
C1 vs A1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
B2 vs D2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 21) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 21, Friday
B1 vs D1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
A2 vs C2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 22) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
June 22, Saturday
A1 vs D2, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
C1 vs B2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 23) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
June 23, Sunday
A2 vs B1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
C2 vs D1, 8:30pm (00:30, June 24) – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda
June 24, Monday
B2 vs A1, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia
C1 vs D2, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 25) – Arnos Vale Stadium, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Semifinals
June 26, Wednesday
TBC vs TBC, 8:30pm (00:30 GMT, June 27) – Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago
June 27, Thursday
TBC vs TBC, 10:30am (14:30 GMT) – Providence Stadium, Georgetown, Guyana
Final: June 29, Saturday
TBC vs TBC, 10am (14:00 GMT) – Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados