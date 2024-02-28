Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared of misconduct allegations

Red Bull Racing issues a statement after an independent probe clears Horner of alleged misconduct towards a female employee.

Christian Horner will remain the boss of Formula One (F1) champions Red Bull Racing after the team’s energy drink parent company said he had been cleared of alleged misconduct towards a female employee.

Red Bull issued a statement on Wednesday after an independent investigation, over which the team had no control.

“Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed,” a Red Bull spokesperson said.

The Austrian energy drink company said in the statement it was “confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial”.

The complainant has the right to appeal, according to the statement.

The team has continued to keep details of the allegations confidential, since its parent company first announced it was carrying out an investigation on February 5.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned”, reads the statement.

The Times newspaper reported that a female colleague of Horner had alleged “controlling behaviour” in a complaint to Red Bull.

Horner, 50, is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell. He told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he denies the allegations.

He flew to Bahrain from London on Wednesday, but was not present at the circuit for a media day ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Several Formula One chiefs had commented on the investigation before the outcome was announced. Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff had described it as “an issue for all of Formula One”, and urged transparency.

Horner has been Red Bull Racing’s team principal since it entered Formula One as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided seven drivers to world championships and secured six constructors’ titles.

While Horner presided over Red Bull Racing’s previous season, Max Verstappen claimed his third consecutive title, and the team won 21 out of 22 races.