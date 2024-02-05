Red Bull investigate allegations against F1 team boss Christian Horner

The Formula One team is investigating a complaint of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ against its team principal.

Red Bull are investigating a complaint of alleged “inappropriate behaviour” against their Formula One team boss, Christian Horner, the Austrian energy drink company says in a statement without giving any details about the allegations.

The Briton presided over the most dominant season in Formula One history last year with Max Verstappen taking his third title in a row and the team winning 21 of 22 races.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said on Monday.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Times newspaper reported Horner, 50, had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, who complained to the team’s parent company.

There was no comment from the team, but Horner, who is married to former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he denies the allegations.

Horner has overseen seven drivers world championships and six constructors titles.

Red Bull are due to launch their latest car on February 15 ahead of the new season, which starts in Bahrain on March 2.