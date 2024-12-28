The January transfer window opens in Europe as soon as the clocks hit midnight around the world to usher us all into 2025.

With it comes the usual mid-season scramble for clubs attempting to fix their woes – usually short-term issues desperately needing quick fixes as opposed to long-term strategic moves.

Al Jazeera Sport picks the top five names that are being heavily linked with moves along with which clubs are vying for their signatures and why:

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United). Interested: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Saudi Pro League

There is only one name to begin with and that is, even despite his drop-off in form, Rashford and what could arguably be one of the biggest January transfer moves in history.

Rashford has been the darling of Old Trafford since the local lad made his debut in 2016. The now 27-year-old has hit the roughest patch of a career that has had him linked to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among other European elite clubs over the years.

At his peak, he was regarded as an obvious Galactico for Los Blancos to target in Spain – in some regards, a long-term successor for Madrid’s former United forward, Cristiano Ronaldo. More recently, with Kylian Mbappe’s protracted move to the Bernabeu, Rashford has also been linked with filling the gap the Frenchman has left in Paris.

Now, the future is wholly unclear. Rashford lost his place in the England squad last year and missed out on Euro 2024 – a hammer blow for a player who had been one of the first on the team sheet for his country for so many years and, in terms of age, is reaching the peak of his career. New Manchester United coach, Ruben Amorim, has been brutal and quite clear in his handling of Rashford since he replaced Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Portuguese says United are a better club with Rashford but four matchday squads have passed without the inclusion of the forward, who has clearly suggested his time with the club is coming to an end.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli). Interested: Manchester United, Chelsea, PSG.

The protracted sale of the Nigerian striker by Napoli is dragging over into another transfer window, and there is still no clear end in sight. Osimhen was linked to all of Europe’s elite – including providing an alternative to Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid – after firing the Italian club to the league title in 2021-22 with 26 goals. Ultimately Osimhen has ended up missing out on a move to the continent’s top table because of Napoli’s valuation of the forward, who turns 26 on Sunday. Galatasaray, where Nigeria’s record goalscorer is currently on loan, is and always has been a short-term resolution to a bitter standoff between the player and his parent club, which began last season when a move away from Napoli was mooted.

With doubts surrounding Rashford’s Old Trafford future, United could be left vulnerable in an already poorly resourced area of the pitch. Osimhen’s work rate would certainly suit Ruben Amorim’s philosophy as the new Red Devils coach attempts to change the culture at Old Trafford. Chelsea were similarly long-term suitors for Osimhen, but currently boast an already burgeoning squad. One club that may have deep enough pockets to end Osimhen’s Turkish exile are PSG, who have still to replace Mbappe in attack.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon). Interested: Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal

Another option for Manchester United in their attempt to add more goals to their profligate forward line is Swedish international, Gyokeres. The 26-year-old has already had a stint in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion, but excelled under Amorim before following his move to Sporting Lisbon in 2023. The striker never made the first team for Brighton in a three-year spell on England’s south coast but did enjoy strong loan spells with former Premier League clubs Swansea City and Coventry City. The latter made Gyokeres’s move permanent, which is where he caught Sporting’s eye. Now, most of the top Premier League clubs have all been linked with a move back from Sporting, with a number of clubs ready to secure what could be regarded as one of the better, or for want of a better word, cheaper returns for their investment.

Manchester City need an understudy for Erling Haaland in leading the attack – and Gyokeres scored a hat-trick in Lisbon’s 4-1 win against City in the Champions League in November. The possibility of reuniting the tried and tested link-up with Amorim, however, could be too much to resist for United, while Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move. The injury sustained by Bukayo Saka, which has added to Mikel Arteta’s concerns for the Gunners, may force the Spaniard’s hand in January if he wants to go one step further than last season’s second-place finish. PSG could also come calling, but would Gyokeres fit the bill as the lead man in a forward line that once boasted Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar?

Nico Williams (Atletic Bilbao). Interested: Barcelona, Manchester United, PSG

Another transfer that is more likely a case of when, rather than if, is Spanish wonderkid Williams, who has scored four times in 21 international appearances. The 22-year-old was a shining light for the future of Spain’s international team alongside Lamine Yamal during the successful Euro 2024 campaign and there was some surprise that none of Europe’s powerhouses stepped in quickly at that time to secure one of the hottest properties on the continent.

Instead, the Pamplona-born forward has continued to excel at one of Spain’s more modest clubs. Bilbao are currently fourth in LaLiga, and only five points off the leaders Atletico Madrid, who are undoubtedly one of the frontrunners to recruit Williams. Whether Barcelona would allow a club and country link-up with Yamal to slip through their fingers remains to be seen – and is hard to believe – while the number of major clubs hunting youthful, skilful, willing runners in attack is overwhelming.

The greatest predicament for the Barca switch, however, is the current appeal the Catalan club have submitted to extend their registration of their playmaker Dani Olmo, given LaLiga’s spending limitations. Both Olmo and Williams could be on the move in January with neither ending up at the Bernabeu. Barcelona will attempt to move mountains to prevent this happening. Williams has only provided two goals this season, so maybe January will be a moment for Bilbao to cash in on a player that will command a huge fee, while not severely weakening the current output in another impressive season on the field.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool). Interested: Real Madrid, PSG

Another element to consider in the list of potential January sales is the expiring contract saga at Liverpool. Three major names are all up for grabs on free transfers in the summer: Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. The suspicion is that the former two will sign extensions as the Anfield club seek their second title since the English top flight was rebranded as the Premier League. Both Salah and van Dijk have suitors across Europe and, while massive paycheques are likely to be offered in the Saudi Pro League, the pair also appear to have a burning desire to continue to challenge at the highest level of European football at the ages of 32 and 33 respectively.

The likelihood is that both will remain with the Reds and their current trophy challenges, which sees them sitting top of the domestic and Champions League tables. The lack of the transfer fees that they would command, due to their ages, are a lesser issue for Liverpool in comparison to their on-field presence. Both considerations will be a huge concern, however, when it comes to Alexander-Arnold.

The prospect of losing a player, that any club in the world could build a team around, is a monumental concern. Real Madrid are the clear favourites – and have a habit of sweeping up elite talent on free transfers, such as Mbappe – should the Reds fail to convince Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract. Whether the club cut their losses and take a bad deal for the playmaking defender in January is a prospect no one at Liverpool will want to consider. Especially given the prospect it could upset what has been an incredibly strong season so far. Letting a player that would command one of the biggest transfer fees in world football make a lonely walk away from Anfield for free in the summer, however, is a prospect the club and its fans will hope, in all their hearts, does not come to pass.