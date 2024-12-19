India to play 2025 Champions Trophy on neutral ground, not Pakistan: ICC

In response to India refusing to play in Pakistan, the world cricketing body announces ICC events hosted in either country to be played at neutral venues until 2027.

India will play next year’s Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground after refusing to visit Pakistan, hosts and archrivals, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said following weeks of wrangling.

In return, Pakistan will also play upcoming ICC tournaments hosted by India in other countries, which are yet to be decided.

“India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed,” said a statement released by the body on Thursday.

“This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.”

The agreement will extend to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 hosted by India, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the statement added.

The announcement ended a monthlong standoff over the 2025 Champions Trophy after India told the ICC it would not send its team to Pakistan because of security fears and political tension. The tournament will be held in Pakistan from February 19 until March 9, 2025.

“The match schedule for the men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will be confirmed in the coming days,” the ICC said.

Team India has not visited Pakistan since 2008, and the rivals play each other only at multi-team events.

They last played a bilateral series in December 2012 and January 2013 when Pakistan toured India for a white ball series. India last visited Pakistan for a bilateral commitment in early 2006.

The Pakistan team travelled to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November 2023 and played all their matches in the country.

The Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan also hosted the Asia Cup last year, but the winners, India, played all their matches in Sri Lanka under a “hybrid model”.

At the time, India said they had not received permission from their government to tour Pakistan.

Pakistan won the last ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, thrashing India in the final by 180 runs in London, United Kingdom.