Tottenham appeal against length of Bentancur ban for racial slur on Son

Tottenham accept misconduct ruling against Uruguayan midfielder but appeal against length of seven-game ban.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur was suspended on November 18, 2024, over a misconduct charge for a racist remark about teammate Son Heung-min [Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Published On 20 Nov 2024

Tottenham have appealed against the length of Rodrigo Bentancur’s seven-game suspension for his comments about teammate and South Korean star Son Heung-min.

Bentancur was banned by the Football Association on Monday, which ruled him out of six English Premier League fixtures and a League Cup quarterfinal against Manchester United.

The 27-year-old Uruguayan midfielder was charged with misconduct in September over a television interview he gave in his home country in June when his reference to Son’s race made it an aggravated breach. Tottenham, however, are unhappy with the number of games Bentancur will miss and released a statement on Wednesday confirming their intention to appeal.

“While we accept the guilty finding against Rodrigo by the independent regulatory commission, we believe the subsequent sanction is severe,” the club statement read. “Rodrigo will remain suspended from domestic competitions while the appeal is heard, and the club will make no further comment during this time.”

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-min Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Bentancur, left, publicly apologised to Son via social media [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]

Bentancur was asked during an interview to show the shirt of a Tottenham player and replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.”

He apologised on Instagram to Son for his remarks, and Son accepted that apology in a statement on the same platform. “I’ve spoken with Lolo [Bentancur]. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised,” the South Korea captain said. “Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all.”

Bentancur was also fined 100,000 pounds ($126,000) with the disciplinary panel insisting it should have been “reasonably foreseeable” to him that his remarks about Son would be widely distributed.

The panel said they took into account as mitigation his apology and previous clean disciplinary record.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

