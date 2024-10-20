Rachin Ravindra and Will Young guide Black Caps home on fifth day of the rain-hit first Test in Bengaluru.

New Zealand have defeated the men in blue by eight wickets, securing their first Test victory in India since 1988, as the Black Caps chased down 107 and humbled the home side early on the final day of the rain-interrupted series opener in Bengaluru.

After dismissing India for their worst home total of 46 and making 402 in the first innings, New Zealand bowled out Rohit Sharma’s side for 462 in the second and laid the platform for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday.

Rachin Ravindra and Will Young remained calm under pressure after the loss of two early wickets to get the job done, earning New Zealand only their third win on Indian soil in 38 attempts going back to 1955.

New Zealand got off to a wobbly start when play began after a rain delay, as new permanent skipper Tom Latham was trapped lbw by Jasprit Bumrah on the second ball of the day for a duck, with the tourists yet to score.

Bumrah and fellow pace bowler Mohammed Siraj made life difficult for the New Zealand batsmen early in the day as India looked to do what no team have done in Test history and win a match after conceding a first-innings lead of more than 350 runs.

Conway endured a couple of painful body blows, balls that whizzed past the blade and unfriendly glares from the bowlers amid jeers from partisan fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium before falling lbw to Bumrah for 17.

The wicket appeared to turn placid after that dismissal as New Zealand cruised to a famous victory.