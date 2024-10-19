Teams, time: South Africa vs New Zealand – Women’s T20 World Cup final

There will be a new name on the Women’s T20 World Cup as the Proteas and the White Ferns vie to become 2024 champions.

Who: South Africa vs New Zealand

What: Final, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

When: Sunday, October 20, 6pm (14:00 GMT)

Where: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

How to follow: Al Jazeera’s live text coverage begins at 10:30 GMT

Whatever the result in Dubai on Sunday, there will be a new name on the trophy when New Zealand line up against South Africa in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia’s dominance over the years, winning six of the eight previous tournaments, has restricted the opportunities for anyone else. Only England, in the inaugural tournament of 2009, and West Indies in 2016 have seen them off. The Australians have also appeared in seven of the eight finals – not to be this time after South Africa’s dominant semifinal victory on Thursday.

It promises to be a fitting finale to a competition that has produced some excellent – and some middling – cricket after it was switched at short notice to the United Arab Emirates following political unrest in Bangladesh where it was due to take place.

Apart from bringing new interest to the women’s game, Sunday’s final will also pit the two sides that have played the canniest and most courageous cricket during the competition. Unlike others, they have also largely held their catches, although the White Ferns did make life more awkward for themselves in their semifinal win against the West Indies by dropping Deandra Dottin twice. Not many teams get away with that.

After making just 128-9, which even on a slow Sharjah pitch felt 10 to 15 runs short, the Kiwis defended that total superbly against a batting lineup which, as England found to their discomfort in their winner-takes-all group match, takes no prisoners.

Amelia Kerr, the leading wicket-taker for the tournament with 12, and Eden Carson bowled superbly, leading skipper Sophie Devine to look optimistically towards the final. “We are really excited about the final. We have nothing to lose and that is a great space to be,” said Devine who was in the team that lost to Australia by three runs in the 2010 final, the latter of New Zealand’s two previous finals. “We are going to win this thing now.”

She is more than aware, however, of the dangers presented by a South African side that went close last year, losing to Australia by 19 runs in the final in Cape Town. The Proteas also bowled the White Ferns out for 67 in that edition to win by 65 runs in their group-stage encounter.

“They are an incredible side,” said Devine, picking out captain Laura Wolvaardt, the evergreen all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and number three batter Anneke Bosch, whose stunning 74 not out led South Africa to their eight-wicket win over the Australians in Thursday’s semifinal.

“Laura leads them from the front,” she said. “Kapp is one of the best players in the world (and) Bosch in the game against Australia was superb. But we have to focus on ourselves, and hope the cricketing gods are on our side as well.”

The South Africans have also grown in the last 12 months with that trio of players at the forefront of the batting while Nonkululeko Mlaba, equal second-highest wicket-taker with 10, has led the bowling attack with strong backing, especially from Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka.

“I’m just incredibly proud of everyone and the team and just the way that we approached this whole World Cup and how we’ve played throughout,” said Bosch after her match-winning knock. “I think we kind of said we haven’t played our best game yet and probably still haven’t. But hopefully we’re leaving it for the finals now.”

South Africa vs New Zealand: Head-to-head record

The teams have faced each other 15 times in T20 matches since 2005. South Africa enjoyed an 8-7 advantage over New Zealand in that time.

South Africa’s best result at T20 World Cups

Runners-up: 2023

New Zealand’s best result at T20 World Cups

Runners-up: 2009, 2010

Form guide: South Africa

South Africa storm into the final as the only team to have beaten Australia this year. First, when they bowled out the champions for 149 in a one-day international in February, and then in Thursday’s semifinal.

The Proteas have lost one game in the tournament and won an away T20 series against Pakistan.

Last five matches: W W W L W

Form guide: New Zealand

The White Ferns opened their World Cup campaign with a win over pre-tournament favourites India, and closed their group phase by knocking them out with a win over Pakistan. Their only loss in the tournament came against the side South Africa defeated in the first semifinal, the defending champions Australia.

Last five matches: W W W L W

Toss and pitch conditions

Teams winning the toss have chosen to bat first in five of the nine games played in Dubai during this tournament with the hot weather likely affecting the decision.

However, South Africa, having won the toss and fielded, bring the knowledge of Thursday’s win against Australia into the match.

India’s 172-3 win against Sri Lanka remains the highest total at the venue although it has also produced a number of low-scoring encounters.

Weather forecast

Heat will continue to play a role in the final despite the evening start. The temperature will hover at about 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), and the forecast for 50 percent humidity will make the conditions hot and sticky for the players.

Team news: South Africa

South Africa are not expected to make any changes to the side that sealed their spot in the final with a victory against Australia.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain, wicketkeeper), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicketkeeper), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

Team news: New Zealand

New Zealand have been spared from major injuries to their usual-playing XI and are expected to field the same side that beat West Indies in the semifinal.

Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.