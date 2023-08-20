Spain’s Aitana Bonmati wins Golden Ball for top Women’s World Cup player

After Spain beat England 1-0 in the final, Bonmati’s Spain and Barcelona teammate Salma Paralluelo wins best young player, while England keeper Mary Earps earn the Golden Glove and Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa attains the Golden Boot.

Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati has won the Golden Ball for best player at this year’s Women’s World Cup after her side beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday, while her teammate Salma Paralluelo was named best young player of the tournament.

Bonmati, a versatile 25-year-old Barcelona star, had a phenomenal tournament, playing in every game and serving as a cornerstone of coach Jorge Vilda’s side.

“I don’t have the words. I am so proud, we had a great tournament,” Bonmati told the BBC.

The 19-year-old Paralluelo, also from Barcelona, got her award for a breakout tournament in which she scored two goals: in the extra-time 2-1 quarterfinal winner over the Netherlands, and in the 2-1 semifinal win against Sweden.

Spain’s victory over England saw them claim the World Cup for the first time.

England’s Mary Earps won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper of the month-long tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

The Manchester United keeper saved a penalty from Jenni Hermoso in the final where she was at her best again.

The Golden Boot award for tournament top scorer went to Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, who scored five goals before her side’s quarterfinal exit to Sweden.