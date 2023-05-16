Man City vs Real Madrid: Champions League semifinal preview

Manchester City slight favourites for the second leg at the Etihad after salvaging a 1-1 first leg draw in Madrid.

When: Wednesday, May 17

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Kickoff: 19:00 GMT

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday evening with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

In last week’s first leg, City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne scored a stunner from distance to equalise after Vinicius Jr’s equally brilliant curling strike from the edge of the area had put Madrid ahead at half-time.

City’s home advantage and red-hot form make them slight favourites, but Madrid’s Champions League pedigree is second-to-none and they have made comebacks and unlikely wins their speciality in recent years.

City, unbeaten since early February, are looking to win their first Champions League title, while defending champions Madrid are looking to make it a record-extending 15 titles this year.

The winners of the clash will be favourites to beat either Inter Milan or AC Milan the June 10 in Istanbul, Turkey.





Manchester City team news

Defensive midfielder Rodri was taken off with a knock late on in the win over Everton on Sunday, but it is not thought to be serious and he should be available to play.

Defender Nathan Ake missed last week’s first leg through injury and he may not recover in time for Wednesday’s clash.

City’s Pep Guardiola rested Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and John Stones on Sunday.

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti should have a full-strength squad to choose from as Madrid’s rising star Eduardo Camavinga is likely to be fit for the game after he limped off during a La Liga match at the weekend.

Ancelotti soothed Madrid fears in his post-game news conference, saying Camavinga twisted his knee but it would heal quickly and was not a worry.

Madrid will also welcome back defender Eder Militao from a Champions League ban, and key players Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba should be fresh after being rested against Getafe at the weekend.

Head-to-head

The two sides have played each other eight times. Real Madrid have won three games, City have also won three and two were draws.

Form

Man City (Champions League): W D W W D D

Man City (all competitions): W W W D W

Real Madrid (Champions League): W W W W W D

Real Madrid (all competitions): L W L W D W

Where can I watch the game?

Global listings are available from livesoccertv.com.

You can also follow our live blog on match day.