World Cup 2022: Can you beat our predictor in the quarter-finals?

Al Jazeera’s AI robot has predicted the outcome of seven out of the eight knockout games. Here is what it says about the quarter-finals.

Qatar’s World Cup has seen the round-of-16 games. Now, it is time for the quarter-finals.

Among the biggest shocks during the World Cup this year have been the games that former champions – Brazil, Spain, Argentina and Germany – did not win.

This tournament also saw teams playing for Africa, Asia, and North America represented in the round of 16 along with traditional football powerhouses South America and Europe.

But behind the great football spectacle, there has been a battle taking place at the Al Jazeera offices.

The question: Who can predict a football game better – Kashef, our beloved artificial intelligence (AI) robot, or humans?

Kashef is to the 2022 World Cup what Paul the Octopus was to the 2010 edition.

Our robot has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to predict its match winners.

But how accurate has Kashef been?

Kashef’s performance so far

The group stages were not kind to Kashef, who erred on the side of caution and failed to foresee any of the many major upsets.

After 56 matches played overall this World Cup, Kashef has a 68 percent accuracy level. Every day, Kashef processes new data, honing his skills at predicting and updating which team will most likely make it to the next round.

Can you guess who will make it to the quarter-finals?

Below, you can see how Kashef sees this World Cup panning out as the eight remaining teams enter the quarter-finals.

Kashef is currently foreseeing a good round for Argentina, Brazil, France and Portugal.

However, predicting match results is no easy task. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.