Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and has some predictions for today’s game.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has been crunching the numbers to predict the results of each game, all the way to the final.

For today’s second match – between Brazil and South Korea – Kashef has analysed more than 200 metrics including the number of wins, goals scored, FIFA rankings and more, from matches played over the past century.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Brazil vs South Korea

Where: Stadium 974

When: December 5, 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Brazil and South Korea have played one another on seven previous occasions. The South Americans lost only once before, in 1999.

Kashef predicts a three-in-four chance that the five-time champions Brazil will win and take on Croatia in the quarter-finals on December 10.

But this has been a World Cup of upsets. The South Koreans are the only Asian side to have reached the semi-finals before, when they were co-hosts with Japan in 2002. On Monday, they will be hoping to shock Brazil on their way to making history again.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

After 52 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 67 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.