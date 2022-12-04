Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s game.

The second day of the World Cup 2022 knockout phase will pit two-time champions and holders France against Poland.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: France vs Poland

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

When: December 4, 6pm (15:00 GMT)

Prediction: At 74 percent, Kashef strongly favours defending champions France to win and move on to the quarter-finals where they are expected to take on England.

Poland made it through to the knockouts for the first time in 36 years after finishing second in their group behind Argentina. The Poles last beat France back in 1984 – a convincing 4-0 win.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

After 50 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 66 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.