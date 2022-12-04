Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s game.

Former winners England will take on African champions Senegal in the second knockout match on Sunday.

Despite star player Sadio Mane’s absence, Senegal have been impressive in the World Cup. The Lions of Teranga have scored five goals this tournament and finished behind leaders Netherlands in Group A.

England sit on top of the tournament scoring charts with nine goals and finished top of Group B.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: England vs Senegal

Where: Al Bayt Stadium

When: December 4, 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: England and Senegal have never met. However, based on comparable performance metrics, Kashef has given England, ranked fifth, a 68 percent chance of beating Senegal, ranked 18th.

Gareth Southgate’s side are then predicted to take on France in the quarter-finals on December 10.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

After 50 matches this World Cup, Kashef has a 66 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results is no easy task – external factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.