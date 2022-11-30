World Cup 2022 predictions: Tunisia vs France and other matches

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef has crunched the numbers and churned out some predictions for today’s games.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) predictor, has been on a roll recently, correctly predicting the outcomes of the last five out of six matches at World Cup 2022.

Today, Kashef has processed the historical data and performances of all the teams participating to predict the results of each game.

Out of the eight teams playing today, only France have done enough to guarantee a spot in the last-16, leaving Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico all to play on day 11 of the tournament.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Australia vs Denmark, Group D

Where: Al Janoub Stadium

When: Wednesday, November 30, 6pm (15:00GMT)

Prediction: Kashef has backed Denmark to edge out the Socceroos and qualify for the last-16. Australia need at least a draw against the Danes to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Who: Tunisia vs France, Group D

Where: Education City Stadium

When: Wednesday, November 30, 6pm (15:00GMT)

Prediction: Tunisia would need to knock out World Cup title-holders France on Wednesday if they are to stand a chance of advancing. Kashef doesn’t expect this to happen. Tunisia have played France four times in the past with two losses and two draws.

Who: Poland vs Argentina, Group C

Where: Stadium 974

When: Wednesday, November 30, 10pm (19:00GMT)

Prediction: With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win on Wednesday to be sure of progressing and keeping alive their dream of a third World Cup title.

Kashef has backed the two-time World Cup winners (1978 and 1986) to beat Poland.

Who: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, Group C

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: Wednesday, November 30, 10pm (19:00GMT)

Prediction: In their five previous World Cup outings, Saudi Arabia have qualified for the round-of-16 only once, on their debut at the tournament in 1994. Kashef is predicting a close match, with Mexico just edging out The Green Falcons. A draw is also likely.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

With 36 matches completed, Kashef has a nearly 70 percent accuracy level. After every match, Kashef reruns the model to predict the outcome of the next game all the way through to the final.

Predicting match results isn’t easy. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.