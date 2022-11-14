The FIFA World Cup in numbers

Who has the most titles, highest average squad age and highest number of goals scored?

World Cup 2022 is taking place in Qatar which becomes the first country in the Middle East to host football’s biggest event.

Brazil is the most successful team in the tournament’s history, having won the event five times.

Here are some more stats and figures on World Cup history:

20: There have been 20 World Cup tournaments held since the inaugural competition in 1930.

32: There are 32 teams competing across eight groups in this year’s event.

80: Qatar will become the 80th team to play in a World Cup.

8: Only eight countries have ever lifted the trophy. Brazil have won five times, while Germany and Italy have four titles each. Argentina, France and Uruguay have each won the World Cup twice, while England and Spain have each won once.

80,000: The capacity of Lusail Stadium, which will host the final of Qatar 2022.

2.6: Average number of goals per game during the Russia 2018 World Cup.

6: The host country has won the World Cup six times.

27.7: Average age of the Argentina squad, the oldest average at Qatar 2022.

24.5: Average age of the USA squad, the youngest average at Qatar 2022.

5 billion: People, more than half the population of the planet, are expected to tune in to watch this year’s World Cup.

334,000: Population of Iceland, the smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup (2018).

13: France’s Just Fontaine holds the record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup, with 13 goals in 1958.

56: The number of seconds played before Uruguay’s Jose Batista was sent off in their 1986 match against Scotland for his crunching foul against Gordon Strachan. The fastest sending-off in World Cup history.

16: Most World Cup goals scored by a single player – Germany’s Miroslav Klose, over a span of four tournaments between 2002 and 2014.

11,581: The area, in square kilometres, of Qatar. A similar size to the metropolitan area of New York City, Qatar is the smallest country to ever host the World Cup.

$44m: The prize money for the World Cup winners in Qatar.