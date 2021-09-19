Skip to Content
Live
Sports|Cricket

Pakistan rules out New Zealand boycott in T20 Cricket World Cup

The decision infuriated the PCB and sparked calls for a boycott of the New Zealand team.

Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the New Zealand cricket team pulled out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns [Waseem Khan/Reuters]
Police officers stand guard outside Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after the New Zealand cricket team pulled out of a Pakistan cricket tour over security concerns [Waseem Khan/Reuters]
19 Sep 2021

Pakistan will not boycott next month’s Twenty20 World Cup match against New Zealand after the Black Caps’ “disrespectful” and abrupt abandonment of their tour over security fears, the country’s cricket board said.

The cancellation is a massive setback for Pakistan, who have been trying to revive tours by foreign sides after home internationals were suspended following a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore.

New Zealand have refused to give details of the security threat that forced them to cancel their tour on Friday, just as the first One-Day International was due to begin in Rawalpindi.

The decision infuriated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and sparked calls for a boycott of the New Zealand team.

A member of the ground staff removes wickets in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium following the abrupt cancellation of the opening match and the tour [Anjum Naveed/AP Photo]

However, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said no such action is on the cards.

“Right now there is no issue of us not playing New Zealand,” Khan said at a virtual press conference.

“We have a duty to the fans and we have to fulfil that. I think we just need to be very careful in terms of the perspective. We don’t want to take that route showing any sort of political gesturing and posturing, and any sort of visible protest.”

Pakistan and New Zealand are due to meet in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah, UAE, on October 26.

‘Political tensions’

Khan said the abandonment had created “political tensions” in the PCB’s relationship with New Zealand Cricket “because the way it was done was disrespectful”.

The three-ODI and five-T20 series would have been the Black Caps’s first games in Pakistan in 18 years and Khan said the pull-out has exposed the inequalities in world cricket.

“We have done everything for other countries, our players have sacrificed 14 days of quarantine in New Zealand and went to New Zealand after an attack on the mosque,” said Khan in reference to the March 2019 attack in Christchurch.

“It’s easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason, without any dialogue and that has to stop.”

Attempts to convince Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to visit for a replacement series have also fallen through due to logistical hurdles, Khan said.

England and Australia are both currently scheduled to play in Pakistan later this year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand Cricket “made the right decision” to pull out of the tour.

“You will understand why we are not in a position to give further information as to the nature of the intelligence, other than to say, it was a direct threat, and it was a credible threat,” she told reporters on Sunday.

Source: News Agencies
More from Sports

Five years on: Revisiting Rio 2016 Olympics’ unkept promises

Rio 2016 was expected to not only increase tourism numbers but also improve the country’s image outside Brazil [Bruno Kelly/Reuters]

Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared on Sunday he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation [Ted Aljibe/AFP]

Brazil football legend Pele ‘stable’ after respiratory problems

Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups [File: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images]

New Zealand abandons Pakistan cricket tour over ‘security alert’

A member of ground staff removes wickets at Pindi Cricket Stadium following the cancellation of the match, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan [Anjum Naveed/AP]
Most Read

Infographic: All you need to know about the Canadian election

More than 27 million people are eligible to vote as Canadians on September 20 will elect the country&#39;s next parliament [Al Jazeera]

Explainer: Why is a submarine deal sparking a diplomatic crisis?

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, and then Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, third left, stand on the deck of HMAS Waller, a submarine operated by the Royal Australian Navy, in 2018 [File: Ludovic Marin Ludovic/AFP via Getty Images]

What Iran’s membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation means

Iranian President Raisi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan [Didor Sadulloev/Reuters]

China’s Xi warns of ‘interference’ as Australia brushes off anger

Australia&#39;s Prime Minister Morrison said that the country&#39;s defence spending will rise as the new alliance with the US and UK also requires greater investment in cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and undersea capabilities [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]