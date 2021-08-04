Eriksen collapsed in the first half of Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship in June.

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen has met his Inter Milan club mates for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Italian champions said Eriksen, 29, paid a visit to the club’s training centre at Appiano Gentile outside Milan on Wednesday morning.

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape,” Inter said.

“He will now follow the recovery programme put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also coordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.”

Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half of Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland, his life saved by the quick thinking of his teammates and the Danish medical staff.

📹 | VIDEO Eriksen back at the Suning Training Centre 👇pic.twitter.com/J35TO1EPRZ — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 4, 2021

‘He was gone’

After the incident, Denmark’s team doctor said Eriksen’s heart had stopped briefly and “he was gone” before being resuscitated with a defibrillator.

“He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib [defibrillation],” Morten Boesen said in June. “We don’t have an explanation as to why it happened.”

Eriksen’s future at Inter hangs in the balance due to his pacemaker, as footballers who have one fitted cannot play in Italy, unlike in some other countries.

The tests he is undergoing will eventually determine whether or not he can have it removed, allowing him to stay at Inter.

Eriksen is not expected to be back in action for another six months, whether he stays in Italy or finds a new club elsewhere.