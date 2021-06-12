Shocked football world rallies around Christian Eriksen

Football players and fans take to social media to send their wishes for Danish midfielder’s recovery after his collapse during Euro 2020 match.

Shocked football players and fans flooded social media to send their wishes to Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 match with Finland.

The 29-year-old fell suddenly to the ground in the 42nd minute of Saturday’s game while running near the left touchline of Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. He was resuscitated by medical staff and was then taken to hospital.

UEFA, the tournament’s ruling body, said Eriksen was “in a stable condition”, while the Danish football federation said he was awake. The match resumed at 18:30 GMT.

Earlier, the dramatic scenes had brought an instant sense of shock to the stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands, before chants of Eriksen’s named filled Parken by both teams’ fans.

A huge roar then went up from all supporters when stadium announcers said in a video screen statement Eriksen was “stable and awake”.

This is without a doubt the video of the day. The Finnish fans chanting “Christian” and the Danes chanting “Eriksen.” This is absolutely brilliant. Beautiful scenes. pic.twitter.com/PtapEaN7Uk — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 12, 2021

The incident also prompted an outpouring of support for Eriksen, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, on social media, with current and former footballers sending their prayers for his recovery.

Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you 🙏🏾 — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2021

Prayers with Christian Eriksen and his family 🙏🏼 Please be okay 🙏🏼 — Matty Cash (@mattycash622) June 12, 2021

My prayers go out to 🇩🇰💔🙏🏼 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) June 12, 2021

Fabrice Muamba, who also collapsed on the pitch in 2012 in White Hart Lane while playing for Bolton against Tottenham, said on Twitter ‘Please God’.

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo said on Instagram. “The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!”

Eriksen’s teammate at Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez, also wrote: “Come on Chris! Please Chris,” while the club posted on Twitter, ‘Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you!’

Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you! 🙏 — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) June 12, 2021

Inter Milan teammate and Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi simply tweeted “Eriksen Please”.

Tottenham, for whom Eriksen made 305 appearances for seven years starting from 2013, said, “All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family”.

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. 🙏🏼 🤍 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

Canada’s national team also sent its best wishes to Eriksen and his family.

The thoughts of everyone at Canada Soccer are with Christian Eriksen, his family, teammates and all those in the Danish & extended football family. — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 12, 2021

Mesut Ozil, attacking midfielder for Turkish club Fenerbahce, expressed his shock and said, “We’re all with you”.