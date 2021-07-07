Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark lock horns for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

England aiming to reach first major final since 1966

Denmark won the Euros in 1992

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Winners to face Italy in the final on Sunday

3 mins ago (17:04 GMT)

Prediction time

With just under two hours left to kick-off, now is as good a time as any to get your predictions in.

Will it be England? Will it be Denmark?

Just the two options (it’s a knockout). Vote now 👇

Who will win tonight’s #EURO2020 semi-final at Wembley? 👇 — AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 7, 2021

11 mins ago (16:55 GMT)

Road to the semi-finals

England

Beat Croatia 1-0

Drew 0-0 with Scotland

Beat Czech Republic 1-0

Beat Germany 2-0

Beat Ukraine 4-0

Denmark

Lost 0-1 to Finland

Lost 1-2 to Belgium

Beat Russia 4-1

Beat Wales 4-0

Beat Czech Republic 2-1

42 mins ago (16:25 GMT)

‘Has football ever come home?’

England’s “Football’s coming home” anthem – roared by fans at Wembley after the Germany game – does not sit well with everyone.

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky swipe at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you ever won it?”

🗣 “What would it mean to you guys to stop it ‘coming home’ tomorrow night?” “Has it ever been home? Have you ever won it?” Kasper Schmeichel went there 💥#ENGDEN | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/X4x2SQDyyq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2021

1 hour ago (16:00 GMT)

Preview

Denmark will have to do what no team has done against England at the Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.

The Danes recovered from two losses in their opening games of the tournament and will take on England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England, meanwhile, have not lost a match or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing at their national football stadium.

Read our preview of the Euro 2020 second semi-final.