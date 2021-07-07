Live
Live updates
Sports|Euro2020

England vs Denmark: Euro 2020 second semi-final – Live

Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark lock horns for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

England fans at Wembley Way before the semi-final [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
By Faras Ghani
7 Jul 2021
|
Updated
a minute ago
  • England aiming to reach first major final since 1966
  • Denmark won the Euros in 1992
  • Kick-off: 19:00 GMT
  • Winners to face Italy in the final on Sunday

Prediction time

With just under two hours left to kick-off, now is as good a time as any to get your predictions in.

Will it be England? Will it be Denmark?

Just the two options (it’s a knockout). Vote now 👇

Road to the semi-finals

England
Beat Croatia 1-0
Drew 0-0 with Scotland
Beat Czech Republic 1-0
Beat Germany 2-0
Beat Ukraine 4-0

Denmark
Lost 0-1 to Finland
Lost 1-2 to Belgium
Beat Russia 4-1
Beat Wales 4-0
Beat Czech Republic 2-1

‘Has football ever come home?’

England’s “Football’s coming home” anthem – roared by fans at Wembley after the Germany game – does not sit well with everyone.

Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky swipe at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you ever won it?”

Preview

Denmark will have to do what no team has done against England at the Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.

The Danes recovered from two losses in their opening games of the tournament and will take on England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

England, meanwhile, have not lost a match or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing at their national football stadium.

Read our preview of the Euro 2020 second semi-final.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

