Denmark recovered from two losses to make the last-four; England have yet to concede in the tournament.
Live updates from Wembley Stadium where England and Denmark lock horns for a place in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.
— AJE Sport (@AJE_Sport) July 7, 2021
England
Beat Croatia 1-0
Drew 0-0 with Scotland
Beat Czech Republic 1-0
Beat Germany 2-0
Beat Ukraine 4-0
Denmark
Lost 0-1 to Finland
Lost 1-2 to Belgium
Beat Russia 4-1
Beat Wales 4-0
Beat Czech Republic 2-1
England’s “Football’s coming home” anthem – roared by fans at Wembley after the Germany game – does not sit well with everyone.
Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel took a cheeky swipe at the supposedly triumphalist song, saying: “Has it ever been home? I don’t know, have you ever won it?”
🗣 “What would it mean to you guys to stop it ‘coming home’ tomorrow night?”
“Has it ever been home? Have you ever won it?”
Kasper Schmeichel went there 💥#ENGDEN | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/X4x2SQDyyq
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 6, 2021
Denmark will have to do what no team has done against England at the Euro 2020 to reach the tournament final: score a goal.
The Danes recovered from two losses in their opening games of the tournament and will take on England in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
England, meanwhile, have not lost a match or conceded a goal so far at Euro 2020 and will be playing at their national football stadium.