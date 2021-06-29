Live
Euro 2020: England beat Germany 2-0 to move into last eight

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane strike as England reach the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley.

England's Raheem Sterling scored the opening goal against Germany at Wembley [John Sibley/Pool via AP Photo]
29 Jun 2021

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany at Wembley on Tuesday.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the last eight.

It was England’s first knockout round victory inside 90 minutes at the Euros and came after midfielder Jack Grealish was introduced in the 69th minute.

Six minutes later, after a swift passing move, left wing-back Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in – sparking excitement among 45,000 fans at Wembley with “Football’s Coming Home” echoing around the iconic arena after the final whistle.

Grealish was the direct provider for England’s second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header.

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.

“We knew we needed a big performance against a difficult side, and we did that today,” Sterling said. “Doing it for your country is always special.”

“We knew the intensity we could play at, not a lot of teams can deal with it … All-round, great team performance.”

“We take it game by game, we go away, recover and get focused onto the next one.”

