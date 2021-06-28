Live
Sports|Cricket

T20 World Cup moved to UAE from India due to COVID

Indian cricket board official says decision taken as a result of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the host country.

The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October [File: AFP]
The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October [File: AFP]
28 Jun 2021

The Twenty20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates from India due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Indian cricket board official.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it had told the International Cricket Council, the sport’s world body, of its decision to host the event in the UAE in October and November.

“We have told the ICC about the decision to shift the World Cup to UAE. We were left with no option as the COVID-19 situation is not clear and the travel restrictions remain,” BCCI’s treasurer, Arun Dhumal, told international media.

“The dates will more or less be the same and we will work out the details soon.”

The ICC had given the BCCI a deadline of the end of June to decide the host country for T20’s showpiece event due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in India.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said the qualifiers may take place in Oman while the rest of the matches will be at three UAE venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October after the T20 tournament was halted on May 4 due to a number of players and team officials being infected with COVID-19.

The UAE has been a preferred destination for cricket as the Pakistan Super League was completed last week in the Gulf nation. The IPL was also held in the UAE last year.

The pandemic disrupted the global cricket calendar last year and even after matches resumed in July 2020, players have been confined to strict bio-bubbles and quarantine protocols.

The ICC meanwhile postponed the T20 World Cup originally scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020.

India was handed the hosting rights in 2021 and Australia was chosen as host for the 2022 edition.

India, home to 1.3 billion people, has eased some lockdown restrictions in recent weeks as it emerges from a brutal surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths in April and May.

But health officials fear that a new wave could sweep across the country, the world’s second-most infected after the United States, later this year.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

‘Psychic’ elephant predicts Germany to beat England at Euro 2020

Major football tournaments often attract supposed soothsaying animals with varying degrees of success [Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]

Cricket: Rahul Dravid takes experimental India squad to Sri Lanka

Rahul Dravid has coached India A and Under-19 teams and is currently director at the National Cricket Academy [File: Tony Marshall/Getty Images]

Euro 2020: Hazard fires Belgium past Portugal and into last 8

Belgium&#39;s Thorgan Hazard celebrates scoring in Sunday&#39;s match against Portugal [Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via Reuters]

Euro 2020 last-16: Holders Portugal take on top-ranked Belgium

Portugal coach Santos is &#39;firmly convinced&#39; his side will come out on top in its clash against Belgium on Sunday [Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters]
Most Read

Iraqi PM slams US raids as ‘blatant violation’ of its sovereignty

The US has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq, deployed as part of an international coalition to fight what remains of the ISIL group [File: Matthew Burch/EPA]

As China’s Communist Party turns 100, economic challenges loom

China’s leaders steer clear of the phrase &#39;middle-income trap&#39; - a condition where a country fails to reach a higher, more developed status - but that’s where the country could end up if leaders fail to address those fissures [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Ukraine, US launch Black Sea drills despite Russian protest

Sea Breeze 2021 will last two weeks and involve about 5,000 military personnel from NATO and other allies, and approximately 30 ships and 40 aircraft [File: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

UK financial regulator bans world’s largest crypto exchange

The regulator has also warned users about the wider Binance group [File: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg]