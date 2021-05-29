Live
Suspended IPL to be completed in UAE later this year

The Indian cricket board also asks ICC for more time to decide whether India can host Twenty20 World Cup amid the pandemic.

The Indian Premier League was suspended with 31 matches left to play on May 4 amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India [File: Sam Panthaky/AFP]
29 May 2021

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The BCCI also said in a statement on Saturday that they had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November.

The popular IPL T20 tournament was suspended with 31 matches left to play on May 4 after several players and backroom staff tested positive for the new coronavirus amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 in India.

The UAE, the backup venue for the Twenty20 World Cup which hosted the entire IPL in 2020 because of the pandemic, was preferred “considering the monsoon season in India”, the BCCI said.

The monsoon season generally continues from June to mid-September. The board did not mention the pandemic.

India reported its lowest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases for a month on Friday but the tally remained high at 186,364 infections and 3,660 deaths.

BCCI head Sourav Ganguly said this month that COVID-19 restrictions meant it was impossible to stage the remaining games in India.

Organisers are likely to be looking to squeeze the matches into a window between the India Test tour of England, which finishes in mid-September, and the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start in mid-October.

England cricket chief Ashley Giles has said English players will not be available to see out the IPL if it clashes with the international calendar and it is unlikely other countries would risk their players so close to the World Cup.

That would take some of the gloss off the competition, which usually attracts the best players in the world, but the BCCI would probably be happy just to finish it off and fulfil their broadcast and sponsorship contracts.

BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal told Reuters news agency in early May that the board was facing losses of about $270m in revenue because of the suspension of the tournament.

Source: News Agencies

